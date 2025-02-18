Taste of Truth

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Reclaiming Critical Thinking in an Age of Narrative Warfare
How Media Manipulation and Pseudo-Intellectualism Are Undermining Independent Thought
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
6
47:30
Janja Lalich: The “Cult Expert” Who Can’t See Her Own Cult
Janja Lalich has made a name for herself as an authority on cults, but her recent claim that MAGA and Trump supporters form a “national-scale cult…
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Why Challenging Beliefs Feels Like a Personal Attack—And Why It Shouldn’t
From religion to politics, why deeply held beliefs trigger defensiveness, outrage, and even hostility—and how we can foster better conversations.
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
From Diary Entries to Digital Screens
How Beauty Ideals and Sexualization Have Transformed Over Time
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
25:30
The Real Story Behind Nutrition Research
What You Need to Know About Risk and Bias
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
45:15

January 2025

Steven Hassan Warns About Cults But Ignores His Own
A BITE Model Breakdown of Extreme Leftist Psychology
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Science or Stagnation? The Risk of Unquestioned Paradigms
How Dogma Limits Progress in Fitness, Nutrition, and Spirituality
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
30:20
Untangling the Threads of Chronic Pain, Trauma, and Healing
How Emotional Trauma Contributes to Chronic Pain
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Beyond the Before-and-After
The Truth About Social Media and Body Image
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
28:35
How to AVOID Bad Fitness Advice
Navigating the Sea of Experts
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Earn the Right to Diet: Metabolism, Nutrition and Health First
Let’s dismantle the myths, explore the facts, and learn how to stop fighting against your body and start working with it.
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
27:46
Understanding Metabolic Health: The Role of Temperature and Pulse
How to Use Temperature and Pulse for Metabolic Health Insights
  
Megan Leigh Abernathy
© 2025 Megan Leigh Abernathy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture