Taste of Truth
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Reclaiming Critical Thinking in an Age of Narrative Warfare
How Media Manipulation and Pseudo-Intellectualism Are Undermining Independent Thought
Feb 18
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
7
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
47:30
Janja Lalich: The “Cult Expert” Who Can’t See Her Own Cult
Janja Lalich has made a name for herself as an authority on cults, but her recent claim that MAGA and Trump supporters form a “national-scale cult…
Feb 16
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Share this post
Taste of Truth
Janja Lalich: The “Cult Expert” Who Can’t See Her Own Cult
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Why Challenging Beliefs Feels Like a Personal Attack—And Why It Shouldn’t
From religion to politics, why deeply held beliefs trigger defensiveness, outrage, and even hostility—and how we can foster better conversations.
Feb 13
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Share this post
Taste of Truth
Why Challenging Beliefs Feels Like a Personal Attack—And Why It Shouldn’t
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
From Diary Entries to Digital Screens
How Beauty Ideals and Sexualization Have Transformed Over Time
Feb 11
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25:30
The Real Story Behind Nutrition Research
What You Need to Know About Risk and Bias
Feb 4
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
45:15
January 2025
Steven Hassan Warns About Cults But Ignores His Own
A BITE Model Breakdown of Extreme Leftist Psychology
Jan 31
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Share this post
Taste of Truth
Steven Hassan Warns About Cults But Ignores His Own
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Science or Stagnation? The Risk of Unquestioned Paradigms
How Dogma Limits Progress in Fitness, Nutrition, and Spirituality
Jan 28
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30:20
Untangling the Threads of Chronic Pain, Trauma, and Healing
How Emotional Trauma Contributes to Chronic Pain
Jan 27
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
1
Share this post
Taste of Truth
Untangling the Threads of Chronic Pain, Trauma, and Healing
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Beyond the Before-and-After
The Truth About Social Media and Body Image
Jan 21
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
1
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28:35
How to AVOID Bad Fitness Advice
Navigating the Sea of Experts
Jan 15
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Share this post
Taste of Truth
How to AVOID Bad Fitness Advice
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Earn the Right to Diet: Metabolism, Nutrition and Health First
Let’s dismantle the myths, explore the facts, and learn how to stop fighting against your body and start working with it.
Jan 14
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27:46
Understanding Metabolic Health: The Role of Temperature and Pulse
How to Use Temperature and Pulse for Metabolic Health Insights
Jan 13
•
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Share this post
Taste of Truth
Understanding Metabolic Health: The Role of Temperature and Pulse
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Megan Leigh Abernathy
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts