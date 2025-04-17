A world without Religion: Freedom or Fragmentation?

Hey friends, and welcome back to Taste Test Thursday—where we pick apart the chewy questions, sip on some spicy opinions, and sample the ideas that didn’t quite make the Tuesday main dish. I’m your host, Megan Leigh, and today we’re nibbling on a big one:

What would the world look like without religion?

Would we finally be free—liberated from dogma, division, and holy wars?

Or would we lose something deeper—community, meaning, and moral glue?

This isn’t about defending institutions or bashing beliefs. It’s about wrestling with the tension between liberation and fragmentation. Because as much as religion can bind and blind—it also builds. And in a world already pulled apart by individualism, algorithm bubbles, and culture war fatigue… maybe the question isn’t whether we need less religion, but whether we need something else to hold us together.

Let’s dig in.

There’s a reason humans have always clung to stories. Not just for entertainment—but for structure, identity, and survival. As much as we like to see ourselves as rational beings, we are narrative creatures at our core. Cohesive myths—those big, unifying stories about who we are, why we’re here, and what we’re meant to do—have bound civilizations together for millennia.

In Propaganda, Edward Bernays makes a chillingly insightful claim: the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the masses is not only possible—it’s essential to managing modern society. But what happens when a society strips itself of the unifying myth that once made it coherent? When the traditional religious scaffolding falls, the vacuum doesn’t stay empty. New ideologies rush in—secular, political, cultural—offering belonging, morality, and meaning, often with more fervor than faith ever did.

We’re not just watching this happen—we’re living it. Social engineering isn’t science fiction; it’s happening on our screens, in our schools, and through every algorithm that shapes public opinion. And without a common story—without a shared myth—society becomes vulnerable to ideological capture.

For those who may be new here, a little about my background: I was born and raised in Virginia, grew up secular, and moved to Portland, Oregon after college to pursue a career in personal training and circus arts. In Portland—a city where religion was more of a punchline than a guiding force—I wasn’t outright hostile to faith, but I definitely carried that smug, enlightened attitude of someone who thought they were above "fairy tales."

Then, during the pandemic, I got recruited into a fundamentalist Christian group—one of those intense, high-control environments where every aspect of life was dictated by doctrine. I eventually deconstructed my way out, but unlike many who go through that process, I didn’t land on pure atheism. Instead, I’ve come to see that religion, for all its flaws, serves a purpose that secularism struggles to replace.

Religion Isn’t Just About Faith—It’s About Connection

Sociologist Émile Durkheim argued that religion acts as an exoskeleton for society, providing:

Moral Guidelines : A collective sense of right and wrong through shared narratives.

Belonging : Traditions and rituals that unite people.

Purpose: A framework for the big existential questions that science alone can’t answer.

Without this structure, modern society often defaults to individualism and consumerism. The result? A profound loss of connection.

Jonathan Haidt makes this point brilliantly in (my all-time favorite book) The Righteous Mind. He argues that religion evolved as a binding force, helping large groups of people cooperate. When societies abandon it, they don’t become rational utopias; they fragment.

We’re watching this unfold in real time. Europe, for instance, has become increasingly secular, yet that hasn’t led to greater unity or stability. Sweden, once seen as a progressive paradise, is now dealing with over 30 bombings this year alone, largely tied to gang violence in migrant communities. Without a shared moral framework, different factions form, and social cohesion breaks down.

This is also why we see a rise of Islam in the EU and UK—because of the fragmentation and weakness of woke ideology.

The Trade-Offs of Secularism

Secularism isn’t all bad. Nations in Northern Europe thrive in areas like education, equality, and innovation. But these successes come with trade-offs:

Declining Birth Rates : A struggle to sustain future generations.

Social Alienation : Rising loneliness and declining participation in civic life.

Fragile Cohesion: Without a unifying moral framework, maintaining long-term societal unity is harder.

The question becomes: can secular values ever provide the same deep meaning and cohesion that religion historically has?

People Don’t Stop Being Religious—They Just Worship New Gods

As I wrote in Oh Woke Night, the Left loves to claim it has moved beyond religion, but wokeness has all the hallmarks of a faith. It has sacred doctrines, heresies, blasphemy laws, and rituals of public atonement. Its believers enforce their worldview with the zeal of inquisitors, and dissenters are cast out as apostates.

John McWhorter argues that wokeism functions like a full-fledged religion. Instead of original sin, it has "privilege," positioning those with it as morally compromised. In place of prayer, adherents perform acts like confessing their biases. And, just like traditional religion offers salvation, wokeism offers redemption through activism and societal change. But the refusal to tolerate dissent makes it dangerous. McWhorter puts it bluntly: “What we’re seeing isn’t a quest for justice but a demand for unquestioning orthodoxy.”

The Addictive Nature of Ideological Purity

Research suggests that extreme partisanship may be addictive. Our brains are rewarded for performing the mental gymnastics that protect us from beliefs we don’t want to confront. This, paired with the fear of ostracization, creates an environment where dissenting voices are silenced, and ideological purity becomes the new gospel.

Even Richard Dawkins, one of the most famous atheists of our time, is waking up to this. He just resigned from the Freedom from Religion Foundation after they censored an article by Jerry Coyne for challenging gender ideology. The same movement that once prided itself on reason and free thought is now silencing its own when they dare question the new orthodoxy.

The Modern World Was Built on Judeo-Christian Values—Whether We Like It or Not

As Sasha Stone recently pointed out, “Anything that’s lasted thousands of years is probably more substantial than something invented online 15 years ago.”

She’s right. The modern world—scientific progress, human rights, the free market—flourished within a culture shaped by Christianity, not in spite of it.

Reason Isn’t the Savior, We Think It Is

One of the most seductive ideas in the deconstruction movement is the belief in reason as the ultimate guide to truth. On the surface, this sounds like an antidote to dogma. But here’s the catch: reason isn’t the unbiased tool we like to imagine.

French cognitive scientists Hugo Mercier and Dan Sperber argue that reasoning didn’t evolve to help us discover truth. Instead, it evolved for argumentation—to persuade others and protect our own beliefs. This explains why confirmation bias isn’t just a quirk of human psychology; it’s a feature of our argumentative minds.

We’re not wired for open-minded, truth-seeking reasoning—especially when our identity or reputation is on the line. This is why intellectual and ideological diversity are essential in any truth-seeking community. Without it, reasoning becomes a tool for reinforcing tribal loyalty, not uncovering deeper truths.

John Stuart Mill captured this in On Liberty, arguing that free speech and open debate are essential for discovering truth. He believed that truth isn’t static or simple—it emerges when differing perspectives clash, forcing ideas to be tested, refined, and strengthened. Worshiping reason as an infallible guide is, in itself, a kind of faith—one as flawed and potentially dangerous as religious dogmatism.

Challenging the Materialist Worldview: Science, Spirituality, and Consciousness

The current scientific paradigm often dismisses phenomena like telepathy, shared memories, and other spiritual experiences as anomalies or "glitches." Whether it's a moment of deep meditation, a profound sense of interconnectedness during prayer, or experiencing someone else's thoughts without any verbal communication—these moments are often written off in purely material terms. But what if these experiences are more than mere coincidental or explainable brain activities? What if, instead, they point toward a deeper, quantum-level connection between all living things?

Recent advances in quantum physics have begun to suggest that consciousness may not be solely confined to the brain but instead might be a quantum action that extends beyond the physical boundaries of our bodies. The idea that our minds may exist in a non-local space—transcending the physical brain—is a provocative one. If quantum entanglement allows particles to be interconnected over vast distances, could the same phenomenon apply to consciousness itself? Could thoughts and experiences extend beyond our personal mind and into the collective field of human consciousness? I think so.

One area that brings these concepts to light is the study of telepathy—the transmission of thoughts or information from one mind to another without using any known physical means of communication. For years, telepathy was relegated to the realm of pseudoscience, dismissed by mainstream science as implausible. But emerging research and anecdotal evidence have begun to challenge this view.

Rather than reducing these experiences to the limitations of materialism, what if we expanded our understanding? What if we allowed for the possibility that consciousness operates beyond the confines of the brain, and that our minds might be connected to a larger, shared field of information? Exploring ideas like morphic resonance and quantum consciousness could lead to a more integrated view of our existence, one where science and spirituality aren’t at odds but are part of a much larger picture—one that invites curiosity, exploration, and a deeper understanding of the mind’s true potential.

Finding a Middle Path

I’m not here to argue that Christianity (or any religion) is objectively true. None of us can prove that. But the idea that we can just discard thousands of years of moral and social evolution and be fine?

That’s a fantasy. The West’s current decline isn’t happening in spite of its rejection of religion—it’s happening because of it.

As someone who’s walked both roads—religion and secularism—I see the tension:

Secularism prioritizes freedom but often misses deeper human needs.

Religion offers belonging and purpose but risks control and rigidity.

The challenge is crafting a middle path:

Freedom balanced with Belonging.

Progress grounded in Meaning.

Whether through faith, philosophy, or civic engagement, we need frameworks that foster both individuality and connection.

So, where does that leave people like me? People who have deconstructed, who can’t return to fundamentalism but also don’t buy into the illusion that pure secularism is the answer? I don’t have a neat, packaged answer for that yet. But I do know this: the need for meaning, for belonging, for something greater than ourselves—that isn’t going away. And if we don’t fill that hole wisely, someone else will do it for us.

And we might not like what they build in its place.