Hi, I’m Megan Leigh.

I’m a nutritionist, personal trainer, and host of Taste of Truth Tuesdays— most of my work now focuses on psychology, belief systems, culture, and health.

I’m less interested in defending ideologies and more interested in understanding how they form, how they hold power, and what happens when they start to break down.

What I Write About

A lot of my work explores what happens when people begin questioning the systems they were raised in.

That includes:

religious deconstruction

psychological control and belief formation

cultural narratives and moral frameworks

health, fitness, and mindset through a more grounded lens

I’m especially interested in the patterns that repeat across very different spaces: religion, politics, wellness, and identity-driven movements.

Different language. Same structure.

Background

I hold a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from Radford University, along with certifications in:

Certified Personal Trainer (NASM)

Corrective Exercise Specialist (NASM)

Health Mindset Coaching

Functional Nutrition and Metabolism

TRX

My early career was rooted in fitness, coaching, and performance. After college, I moved to Portland, Oregon, where I worked in personal training and circus arts.

That experience shaped how I think about discipline, embodiment, and how belief shows up in the body—not just in theory.

Why This Work Shifted

At one point, I was deeply embedded in a high-control religious environment.

What started as genuine curiosity eventually turned into something else. The deeper I got into theology and “biblical counseling,” the more I began to notice patterns that didn’t sit right—especially around authority, shame, and control.

That set off a longer process of questioning.

Not just religion, but the broader systems that shape how people think, behave, and relate to truth.

What This Is (and Isn’t)

This isn’t a space for blind belief or reactionary takes.

It’s a space for:

asking better questions

examining assumptions

challenging narratives that don’t hold up

Sometimes that means critiquing religious frameworks.

Sometimes it means critiquing cultural trends that claim to replace them.

Either way, the goal is the same: clarity over comfort

🎙️ Podcast & Blog Information

Taste0fTruth Tuesdays are bite-sized conversations on all thing’s fitness, nutrition, mindset, and spirituality. Whether you're looking to improve your workouts, upgrade your nutrition, cultivate a more positive mindset, or critically reevaluate beliefs, doctrines, and practices, I've got you covered! Join me each week as we dive into the latest trends, debunk myths, and explore practical tips for living a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Off Mic

I live in Virginia with my husband, our three poodles (Butternut, Hazelnut, and Cashew), and our orange tabby, Filbert.

We run a small homestead, spend a lot of time gardening, and are usually working on some kind of project outside.

I still love movement, training, and being in my body—but these days, I’m just as interested in how people think as how they train.