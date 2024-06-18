Welcome back to Taste0ftruth Tuesdays, Wellness Warriors, and Truth Seekers! This week, we are cracking the Code on Fundamentalism: how this black & white thinking isn't just in religion—it's also lurking in wellness and healing communities.

Spot the Red Flags : Learn to spot fundamentalist behaviors in both strict religious doctrines and wellness trends, from rigid rules to fear tactics and exclusive claims.

Flip the Script : Challenge binary thinking and embrace a balanced, compassionate approach to wellness and spiritual paths.

Next-Level Awareness: Empower yourself to navigate and critique fundamentalist ideas across all aspects of life, promoting a more holistic and inclusive mindset. MORE INFO: Beyond Dogma: Wellness & Religion’s Striking Parallels – Taste0ftruth Tuesdays

