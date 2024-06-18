Taste of Truth

Taste of Truth Tuesdays
Beyond Dogma: Wellness & Religion's Striking Parallels
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Jun 18, 2024

Welcome back to Taste0ftruth Tuesdays, Wellness Warriors, and Truth Seekers! This week, we are cracking the Code on Fundamentalism: how this black & white thinking isn't just in religion—it's also lurking in wellness and healing communities.

  • Spot the Red Flags: Learn to spot fundamentalist behaviors in both strict religious doctrines and wellness trends, from rigid rules to fear tactics and exclusive claims.

  • Flip the Script: Challenge binary thinking and embrace a balanced, compassionate approach to wellness and spiritual paths.

  • Next-Level Awareness: Empower yourself to navigate and critique fundamentalist ideas across all aspects of life, promoting a more holistic and inclusive mindset.

