Taste of Truth

Taste of Truth

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Hludanaz's avatar
Hludanaz
Jun 3Edited

This is an incredible article. I felt it in the pit of my stomach. The effects Christianity has had on the globe is evident in the rise of mental health crisis and needs to be thoroughly examined . Years ago I began drawing parallels between the narcissistic abuse cycle and Christianity, that changed everything for me. Sometimes it is hard because i was raised in it. But when I see the similarities of their god compared to NPD I can not unsee it. Even how they explain the inconsistencies sounds like how a victim sometimes defends the abuser in domestic situations. It’s also apparent in our relationship with Israel. Complete cognitive dissonance. This topic honestly could be unpacked for decades and I appreciate you doing the work here.

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4 replies by Taste0ftruth and others
Ghan's avatar
Ghan
5dEdited

An outstanding article, Megan! Thank you!

Here follow some thoughts on the text, fwiw.

An irony is that churches are faced with two options, either stick to the doctrine, as toxic as it is, or lose their essence and become nothing more than clubs with pretty architecture and liturgy. In other words, and paraphrasing you, the problem is a matter of fundamental principles, not of poorly executed but essentially inoffensive belief. That is, 'fixing' Christianity means making it no longer Christianity.

The absolutely fundamental core principle of Christianity is federal guilt (the original sin of Adam and Eve, resulting in the loss of the capacity to please God or indeed to make amends for a sin you did not even commit, and the need for external intervention to achieve reconciliation with God and redemption from corruption. In other words, a core belief of Christianity is that we are powerless and agentless, and that any disagreement is a sign of arrogance and spiritual immaturity.

For literally a decade I held out hope that it was simply the case that all the leaders I met just happened to be deficient, and that poorly implemented structural incentives so happened to favor the rise of such people into positions of spiritual power. Finally, and with huge reluctance, I accepted that the Purpose of a System is What it Does also applies to religion. Since these highly inadequate people were precisely the ones who are invariably rewarded with power, that must be the purpose of the system as regards power.

'This creates a psychological tension at the center of the faith. Believers are commanded to pursue perfection while simultaneously being reminded that perfection is impossible. Failure is inevitable.'

In other words, if you aren’t failing, you aren’t trying. Because trying must and only ever can lead to failure. But then of course the leaders are required to be 'irreproachable' (1 Timothy 3:2), with the result that the only way they can achieve that contradictions is by faking it.

Finally, and although not germane to this article, it does not cease to be shocking to me that the most outlandish statements are simply accepted as fundamentally and unquestionably true. Such as 'covered in the blood of Jesus', 'Christ died on the cross for your sins', and on and on.

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