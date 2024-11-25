I used to believe the problem was certain churches, certain pastors, or particular expressions of Christianity. I assumed the solution was finding a healthier congregation, a better theology, or a more balanced interpretation of scripture.

For years, I was told that Christianity offered freedom, healing, purpose, and peace. Like many converts, I believed that surrendering to God’s will would free me from fear, confusion, and the burden of trying to navigate life on my own.

Over time, however, I found myself asking a far more uncomfortable question.

What if the exhaustion, guilt, dependency, and fear so many people experience are not distortions of the system? What if they are predictable outcomes of the system itself?

The painful realization that the faith I once embraced, defended, and shared with others had become a source of suffering led me to look beyond evangelical culture and examine the theological foundations underneath it. The more I studied the doctrines at the heart of Christianity, the more I began to wonder whether the problem was not simply fundamentalism, legalism, or abusive leadership.

What if the deeper issue lies within a worldview built upon human depravity, obedience to authority, and dependence on an external source for worth, meaning, and transformation?

That question ultimately led me to reexamine the gospel message itself.

What Is Spiritual Abuse?

Spiritual abuse is often defined as the use of religious beliefs, authority, or practices to manipulate, control, shame, or harm individuals. It can occur within churches, religious institutions, families, intimate relationships, or entire belief systems. Common features include fear-based compliance, guilt, dependency on authority figures, suppression of independent thought, and the belief that questioning the system itself is evidence of personal failure.

Most discussions of spiritual abuse focus on abusive leaders. We hear stories of controlling pastors, manipulative churches, cult leaders, or religious communities that exploit their members. In these cases, the problem is often framed as a corruption of an otherwise healthy faith.

But what if the problem runs deeper?

What if some of the very doctrines used by abusive leaders contain the same psychological dynamics that make abuse possible in the first place?

That question became increasingly difficult for me to ignore as I examined the gospel message I once believed and shared with others.

The traditional gospel teaches that human beings are inherently sinful, separated from God, deserving of judgment, and incapable of saving themselves. The solution offered is complete dependence upon Jesus Christ (being covered in his blood) for forgiveness, transformation, and eternal life. Salvation is presented as a gift, but one that requires acceptance, surrender, and ongoing obedience.

At first glance, many believers view this message as loving and liberating. But when examined through the lens of psychological health and personal autonomy, a different picture begins to emerge.

The same elements commonly found in spiritually abusive relationships often appear within the framework of the gospel itself: shame, dependency, fear of consequences, surrender of personal authority, and the belief that one’s value depends upon compliance with an external authority.

This raises a difficult but important question:

If spiritual abuse involves convincing people they are fundamentally flawed, dependent upon an authority figure for rescue, and subject to punishment if they reject that authority, how different is that from the central message of the gospel itself?

The Gospel Framework

At its core, the gospel presents a specific understanding of the human condition.

According to traditional Christian theology, every person is born sinful. Humanity is not merely imperfect or prone to mistakes. Rather, people are understood to be fundamentally fallen, incapable of meeting God’s standards, and deserving of divine judgment. No amount of personal effort, moral improvement, or good works can resolve this condition.

The problem is not simply that people commit sins. The problem is that people are sinners by nature.

The gospel then presents a single solution: faith in Jesus Christ. Through his death and resurrection, believers are told they can escape judgment, receive forgiveness, and experience transformation through God’s power.

For many Christians, this message represents hope.

Yet viewed from another angle, it follows a pattern that appears in many coercive systems.

First, individuals are told they possess a profound defect they cannot fix themselves. Second, they are informed that the consequences are catastrophic, ranging from separation from God to eternal punishment. Third, they are presented with an exclusive solution available only through acceptance of a particular authority.

The individual is therefore placed in a permanent position of dependence.

Without God, they are told they can do nothing. Without Jesus, they remain condemned. Without divine guidance, their own understanding is considered unreliable. Even positive personal change is often attributed not to human effort but to God’s work operating through them.

The result can be a significant reduction in personal agency.

Success belongs to God. Failure belongs to the individual.

Growth is credited to divine transformation. Struggle is frequently interpreted as spiritual weakness, lack of faith, or resistance to God’s will.

Over time, this framework can create a psychological environment where self-trust is weakened and dependency is strengthened. Individuals may become increasingly reliant on religious authorities, sacred texts, or perceived divine direction to make decisions that would otherwise be considered normal expressions of human autonomy.

The question is not whether every Christian experiences these outcomes. Many do not.

The question is whether the structure of the belief system itself contains dynamics that make such outcomes predictable.

When examined from that perspective, the line between spiritual guidance and spiritual dependency becomes far less clear.

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The Cycle of Inadequacy

Many of the teachings found throughout the New Testament reinforce this dynamic.

Jesus instructs his followers to “be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect” (Matthew 5:48). First Peter echoes the command to “be holy, because I am holy” (1 Peter 1:15-16). James raises the standard even further by declaring that anyone who stumbles at one point of the law is guilty of breaking all of it (James 2:10).

Taken together, these passages establish a standard that no human being can realistically achieve.

Even the story of the rich young ruler follows this pattern. Despite living what most people would consider a morally upright life, he is ultimately told that more is required. The finish line continually moves further away.

This creates a psychological tension at the center of the faith. Believers are commanded to pursue perfection while simultaneously being reminded that perfection is impossible. Failure is inevitable.

The Apostle Paul captures this tension in Romans 7 when he laments, “I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate” and confesses that although he desires to do what is right, he cannot consistently carry it out. Rather than resolving the contradiction, the passage reinforces it. The believer is expected to strive toward a standard they cannot fully attain while interpreting their inability to reach it as evidence of their fallen nature.

The resulting feelings of guilt, inadequacy, and self-doubt are often treated as confirmation that the doctrine is true. If someone feels broken, sinful, or incapable of measuring up, the experience is frequently understood as proof of humanity’s depravity rather than a predictable response to impossible expectations.

The solution offered is not freedom from the cycle. The solution is deeper participation in it through greater surrender, greater dependence, and renewed efforts toward obedience.

When the Cycle Becomes Pathological

For me, these dynamics did not remain abstract theological concepts.

During my time in conservative evangelical Christianity, I developed religious scrupulosity, a form of obsessive-compulsive disorder centered around fears of sin, morality, salvation, and spiritual failure.

Scrupulosity is often mistaken for devotion because it can look like extraordinary sincerity or heightened spiritual commitment. In reality, it is a debilitating psychological condition characterized by obsessive fears and compulsive attempts to achieve certainty, purity, or moral perfection.

Every thought becomes suspect.

Every mistake feels spiritually significant.

Every doubt carries moral weight.

Ordinary human imperfections become evidence of deeper spiritual problems. The mind becomes trapped in endless cycles of confession, self-examination, reassurance-seeking, and fear.

Looking back, it is difficult for me to separate these experiences from the theological framework that surrounded them. When individuals are repeatedly taught that they are inherently sinful, that their thoughts can be morally dangerous, and that eternal consequences hang in the balance, it is not surprising that some become trapped in obsessive patterns of fear and self-scrutiny.

The environment did not create my anxiety out of thin air. But it gave that anxiety a religious language, a theological justification, and an endless supply of material on which to fixate.

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Loss of Personal Agency

The cycle of inadequacy is only one part of the equation. The gospel does not simply identify a problem. It also defines who has the authority to solve it.

Traditional Christian theology teaches that meaningful transformation comes not primarily from the individual but from God working through the individual. Believers are encouraged to surrender their will, distrust their own understanding, deny themselves, and submit to divine authority. Passages such as Proverbs 3:5 (”Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding”), Jeremiah 17:9 (”The heart is deceitful above all things”), and John 15:5 (”Apart from me you can do nothing”) reinforce the idea that human judgment is fundamentally unreliable.

For many Christians, these teachings are viewed as humility. Yet they can also have profound psychological consequences.

If your thoughts are suspect, your desires are suspect, your instincts are suspect, and your understanding is suspect, where do you turn for guidance?

The answer is almost always external authority.

In theory, that authority is God. In practice, however, God is interpreted through religious institutions, clergy, counselors, pastors, theologians, sacred texts, and approved doctrinal frameworks. The more individuals learn to distrust themselves, the more dependent they become upon those claiming to speak on behalf of God.

This creates fertile ground for manipulation.

Leaders do not need to explicitly demand obedience when followers have already been taught that questioning authority may be evidence of pride, rebellion, deception, or spiritual immaturity. The system trains individuals to view submission as virtue and self-trust as danger.

My experience with biblical counseling through ACBC highlighted these dynamics in ways I did not initially recognize.

Rather than incorporating modern psychological research, many struggles were interpreted primarily through a theological lens. Anxiety could become a trust problem. Depression could become a worship problem. Anger could become rebellion. Obsessive fears could become evidence of spiritual weakness.

The solution was rarely increased self-understanding, greater personal agency, or evidence-based treatment. Instead, the answer was often more surrender, more repentance, more submission, and greater dependence upon God.

This creates a troubling feedback loop. If the prescribed solution fails to resolve the problem, responsibility is often redirected back to the individual. They have not trusted enough. Surrendered enough. Believed enough. Repented enough.

The framework becomes difficult to challenge because questioning it can itself be interpreted as evidence that the framework is correct.

Over time, individuals may become increasingly disconnected from their own judgment, intuition, and capacity for self-direction. What begins as spiritual guidance can gradually become dependence.

The loss of agency is not always dramatic. Often it occurs slowly, through thousands of small decisions in which personal judgment is replaced by deference to authority.

The Moral Weight of Original Sin

One of the most striking aspects of the gospel is that shame is not merely an accidental byproduct of the system. It is deeply woven into its foundational claims about human nature.

The gospel begins with the assertion that humanity is fallen, sinful, and deserving of judgment. According to traditional Christian theology, people are not simply capable of wrongdoing. They are wrong at their very core.

The problem is not merely what people do.

The problem is what people are.

Passages such as Romans 3:23 (”all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”), Romans 6:23 (”the wages of sin is death”), and various doctrines surrounding original sin reinforce the belief that every person enters the world morally compromised and deserving of punishment.

This creates a profound psychological burden.

Healthy guilt can serve a useful function. It alerts us when our actions violate our values or cause harm to others. Shame operates differently. Shame does not say, “I did something bad.” Shame says, “I am bad.”

The distinction matters.

The gospel repeatedly shifts attention from individual behaviors toward identity itself. Believers are taught that apart from divine intervention they are sinners, fallen creatures, enemies of God, and deserving of death. Even their righteous acts are sometimes described as filthy rags before God.

Under such a framework, feelings of shame are not surprising. They are entirely rational responses to the claims being made.

If a person sincerely believes they deserve eternal punishment, that their thoughts are corrupted, that their nature is fundamentally flawed, and that their worth depends upon a relationship with an external savior, shame becomes difficult to avoid.

This shame can become a powerful mechanism of social control.

People who see themselves as fundamentally broken are often easier to lead. They are more likely to defer to authority, seek validation from religious communities, and remain dependent upon systems promising redemption.

The message simultaneously wounds and heals. It diagnoses the individual as spiritually defective and then offers acceptance through the very framework that introduced the defect.

For many believers, this process feels comforting because relief is available. Yet the relief remains contingent upon continued participation in the system itself.

The result is a cycle in which guilt, shame, forgiveness, gratitude, and renewed dependence continually reinforce one another.

What appears to be liberation can, from another perspective, resemble a highly effective mechanism for maintaining psychological and social attachment to a belief system.

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Authority and Obedience

The psychological dynamics discussed so far do not exist in isolation. They are reinforced by a broader framework that places obedience at the center of the relationship between human beings and the divine.

Throughout the Bible, obedience is consistently presented as a virtue. Questioning, doubting, resisting, or relying upon one’s own judgment are frequently portrayed as spiritual dangers. From the story of Adam and Eve to the commands of Jesus and the writings of Paul, the message remains remarkably consistent: trust God’s authority above your own understanding.

This raises an important question.

Can a system genuinely promote human flourishing if its highest virtue is obedience?

Within Abrahamic traditions, moral authority ultimately resides outside the individual. Truth is revealed rather than discovered. Moral obligations are commanded rather than negotiated. The ideal believer is not necessarily the person who reasons most carefully, questions most deeply, or exercises the greatest autonomy. The ideal believer is the one who submits.

Abraham is praised for his willingness to sacrifice Isaac.

Job is praised for accepting suffering without fully understanding its purpose.

Jesus himself becomes the model of obedience, submitting his own will to the will of the Father.

The pattern repeats throughout the tradition.

Obedience is elevated. Submission is celebrated. Self-determination is treated with suspicion.

Defenders of these traditions often argue that obedience to a perfectly good God is not oppressive. Yet this response overlooks an important reality. Human beings never interact directly with divine authority. They encounter interpretations of divine authority provided by religious texts, traditions, institutions, leaders, theologians, and communities.

The practical question therefore becomes: who gets to speak for God?

History provides countless examples of religious authorities using claims of divine authority to justify harmful practices, suppress dissent, enforce conformity, and maintain power. This does not occur despite obedience-centered systems. It occurs because obedience-centered systems create conditions in which authority becomes difficult to challenge.

When disagreement can be framed as rebellion against God, independent thought carries significant social and psychological costs.

The result is a framework that often rewards conformity while discouraging skepticism, dissent, and personal moral reasoning.

This dynamic extends far beyond Christianity. It appears throughout Abrahamic traditions because it is rooted in a shared assumption: that ultimate authority exists outside the individual and must be obeyed.

Once that assumption is accepted, the potential for spiritual abuse is never far away.

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The Spiritual Hamster Wheel

When viewed individually, doctrines such as sin, salvation, surrender, obedience, repentance, and divine authority may appear unrelated. Together, however, they form a self-reinforcing cycle.

The individual is taught that they are inherently sinful.

They are taught that they fall short of God’s standards.

They are taught that their thoughts, desires, and instincts may be unreliable.

They are taught that they require external salvation.

They are taught to surrender their will to a higher authority.

They are taught to continually examine themselves for evidence of sin.

And when they inevitably fail, the solution is not to leave the cycle but to return to the beginning of it.

Repent. Surrender more. Trust more. Obey more. Depend more.

The wheel keeps turning.

What once struck me about this process was how similar it felt to other systems I had encountered throughout my life. Whether in high-control religions, commercial cults, ideological movements, or manipulative organizations, the pattern often remains the same. Create dependency. Reinforce inadequacy. Position the system as the solution. Discourage independent evaluation. Repeat.

The language changes, but the structure remains familiar.

This does not mean every believer experiences Christianity in the same way. Many people find comfort, community, and meaning within their faith traditions. Others navigate these teachings without developing the forms of anxiety, shame, or dependency described throughout this essay.

The question is not whether positive experiences exist.

The question is whether the underlying framework contains psychological dynamics that predictably produce these outcomes for many people.

My own conclusion is that it does.

What began as a search for peace ultimately became an examination of the assumptions beneath the promise itself. The more I explored doctrines of sin, salvation, surrender, and obedience, the less they resembled a path to freedom and the more they resembled a system designed to keep individuals psychologically tethered to an authority outside themselves.

For years, I believed I was running toward freedom.

Only later did I realize I had been running on a spiritually abusive hamster wheel.