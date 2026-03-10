Consciousness, Myth & the Power of Belief

Today’s conversation isn’t just about whether Jesus existed. It’s about something sitting underneath that entire debate.

Most mythicist conversations, meaning scholars and skeptics who argue that Jesus may be a literary or constructed figure, operate inside a philosophical framework called materialism.

Materialism in this sense doesn’t simply mean “trust science.” It’s a deeper metaphysical claim: that everything that exists is ultimately physical. Matter is fundamental, and consciousness is something the brain produces when matter is arranged in the right way.

In that picture, mind comes after matter.

Meaning comes after biology.

Religion becomes a byproduct of social evolution.

But there’s a philosophical tension hiding inside that assumption.

Evolution can explain how biological bodies change. It can describe how organisms adapt and diversify. What it does not explain is something much more basic:

Why is there subjective experience at all? Why does pain actually hurt? Why does the color red look like something?

If matter is completely mindless at the ground level, how does experience suddenly appear?

Philosophers call this the emergence problem.

One alternative view (panpsychism) proposes that consciousness isn’t produced by matter at all. Instead, consciousness may be fundamental to reality itself.

That’s where philosopher Dr. David Skrbina enters the conversation.

His book Panpsychism in the West traces this idea across centuries of philosophical thought, showing that the notion of a mind-infused cosmos has appeared again and again throughout Western intellectual history.

But Skrbina has also stepped directly into the mythicist debate with his book The Jesus Hoax. More recently, he published a sharp response to criticism from fellow skeptics David Fitzgerald and Richard Carrier.

Add to that Adam Green’s recently published book The Jesus Deception, which approaches early Christianity from yet another angle, and something interesting starts to appear: Mythicism isn’t a unified theory. It’s fracturing into camps.

So, this conversation moves across several layers at once:

consciousness and materialism

the emergence problem

whether panpsychism overlaps with Neoplatonism

Paul: historical strategist or literary construct?

How The Jesus Hoax differs from The Jesus Deception

and more….

Let’s begin with the philosophical ground beneath it all.

Consciousness and the Return of Panpsychism

Panpsychism is one of those philosophical ideas that sounds strange the first time you hear it but becomes harder to dismiss the more you think about the alternatives.

In plain terms, the idea is simple: mind or experience may exist at some level throughout reality.

That doesn’t mean rocks are thinking thoughts. Rather, it suggests that the basic constituents of the universe may possess extremely simple forms of experience.

The reason this idea keeps resurfacing across centuries of philosophy is precisely because of the emergence problem.

If consciousness appears only when matter becomes sufficiently complex, we still have to explain how completely mindless matter suddenly gives rise to subjective experience.

Panpsychism flips that question around. Instead of asking how consciousness emerges from matter, it proposes that matter itself may already possess proto-mental properties.

Skrbina’s historical work traces this idea from ancient Greek philosophy through early modern thinkers and into contemporary debates in philosophy of mind.

The interesting thing is that the idea never quite disappears. Even in periods dominated by strict materialism, it keeps resurfacing whenever philosophers run into the same problem: explaining how subjective experience arises from purely physical processes.

Share

Materialism and the Emergence Problem

Materialism has been extraordinarily successful as a scientific framework.

It assumes that the universe is composed of physical entities governed by consistent laws. That assumption has allowed science to model everything from particle physics to molecular biology.

But when we apply that framework to consciousness, something unusual happens.

Materialism has been extraordinarily successful as a scientific framework.

It assumes that the universe is composed of physical entities governed by consistent laws. That assumption has allowed science to model everything from particle physics to molecular biology.

But when we apply that framework to consciousness, something unusual happens.

If matter is entirely mindless at the fundamental level, then at some point in the evolutionary process subjective experience must suddenly appear.

But where?

There’s no obvious “magic neuron” where awareness switches on. There’s no clear moment in development when matter transforms from non-experiencing to experiencing.

This is the emergence problem in its most basic form: explaining how subjective experience arises from purely physical systems.

Some scientists have attempted to address this by looking deeper into physics itself. Theories like Roger Penrose and Stuart Hameroff’s Orch-OR model propose that consciousness may be connected to quantum processes occurring inside neurons.

Whether or not those models succeed, they reveal something important: even within science, researchers are exploring ways to rethink the relationship between mind and matter.

Panpsychism is one such attempt.

Share

Is Panpsychism Just Neoplatonism?

Because panpsychism proposes a cosmos infused with mind, people often assume it’s simply a modern version of Neoplatonism.

But the two traditions aren’t identical.

Neoplatonism describes reality as a hierarchical structure flowing from the One— a metaphysical unity that gives rise to intellect and soul. It carries strong teleological and ethical implications about how humans align themselves with the structure of reality.

Panpsychism, by contrast, is often framed as a metaphysical hypothesis about the nature of matter and consciousness, without necessarily including the moral or spiritual framework found in Neoplatonic thought.

Still, the overlap is hard to ignore. Both challenge the idea that the universe is purely mechanical.

Both suggest that mind and reality may be deeply intertwined.

Share

The Mythicism Debate Fractures

To follow along here are the related links we are discussing:

David Fitzgerald’s Review of David Skrbina’s Amateur Jesus Hoax • Richard Carrier Blogs

When Propaganda Masquerades as Book Review: Reply to Fitzgerald and Carrier

Another interesting tension here is that some of the things Skrbina is criticized for aren’t that far from ideas that already exist in mythicist literature.

One of the central claims in The Jesus Hoax is that St Paul and a small cabal of early Christians may have functioned as a kind of non-military strategy within the Roman world. Instead of armed revolt, the movement theologically conquered by the spread through ideas, theology, and cultural influence.

Skrbina frames this as a kind of ideological or narrative strategy that could reshape behavior across the empire.

What makes the criticism somewhat puzzling is that a similar concept appears in Richard Carrier’s own work.

In Not the Impossible Faith, Carrier describes early Christianity as a movement that spread not through military rebellion but through cultural transformation. Rome could defeat armed revolts, but it could not easily suppress ideas that moved through communities, texts, and belief.

Carrier even characterizes this as a kind of revolutionary strategy. If Rome would always win a military conflict, the only rebellion that could succeed would be a cultural one— a war of ideas rather than armies. (Carrier, Not the Impossible Faith, Ch. 9).

In that sense, the notion that early Christianity functioned as a non-military cultural movement is not controversial. It is widely recognized that the early Jesus movement spread through persuasion, networks, and theology rather than organized violence.

Where the real disagreement emerges is over intent and origin.

Skrbina interprets this cultural transformation as something that may have been deliberately constructed or strategically shaped. His critics tend to view it as an organic religious development rather than a coordinated narrative project.

Another point raised in the exchange concerns the authorship of the gospels, particularly the question of whether Luke was a Gentile writer. Skrbina notes that even if certain details of authorship were revised, for example: if Luke were ultimately shown to be Gentile, the core structure of his argument would not collapse. It would simply require refinement.

That willingness to concede smaller points while maintaining the broader model is something he addresses repeatedly in his response.

The broader takeaway from this debate is that mythicism itself is not a single theory. It is a field where scholars often agree that the traditional gospel narrative is historically unreliable but disagree sharply about what actually replaced it.

Share

Paul: Strategist or Literary Construct?

One of the most important figures in this entire discussion is Paul of Tarsus.

Skrbina’s model treats Paul as a strategic actor who played a central role in shaping early Christian theology.

But other scholars have raised a more radical possibility: that the Pauline corpus itself may not represent a stable first-century historical figure at all.

Research such as Nina Livesey’s work on the Roman literary context of the Pauline letters suggests that some of these texts may reflect later second-century developments.

If Paul himself were partly a literary construct, it would reshape the debate considerably.

Yet even in that scenario, Skrbina argues, the broader thesis of deliberate narrative construction would not necessarily collapse. It would simply require revision.

Adam Green and the Midrashic Jesus

Adam Green’s recent book The Jesus Deception adds another dimension to the conversation.

Green emphasizes the possibility that the gospel narratives were crafted through midrashic techniques, weaving together Hebrew scriptures to construct the story of Jesus.

This raises a broader question about how religious narratives function historically.

Are they simply stories? Or do they operate as cultural scripts that shape behavior across entire societies?

Green invokes a concept from cultural theory called hyperstition: the idea that beliefs can begin to influence reality because people act as if those beliefs are true.

In other words, a prophecy doesn’t need to be literally true to become historically powerful.

It only needs to be believed strongly enough that people start behaving in ways that bring it about.

That possibility becomes particularly interesting when we look at modern geopolitics.

Some recent reports have suggested that military personnel have framed conflicts in the Middle East through apocalyptic biblical language, describing events as part of a divine plan leading toward Armageddon.

Whether or not such interpretations reflect official policy, they illustrate how powerful religious narratives can be in shaping political imagination.

Share

MRFF Inundated with Complaints of Gleeful Commanders Telling Troops Iran War is “Part of God’s Divine Plan” to Usher in the Return of Jesus Christ – Military Religious Freedom Foundation

Where the Debate Goes Next

In the end, the debate over Jesus may be downstream from something even deeper.

Our interpretation of religious history is shaped by our metaphysical assumptions.

If materialism is the only acceptable framework, religion must be explained as a social or psychological byproduct.

But if consciousness itself is fundamental to reality or if human beliefs can influence the unfolding of history the picture becomes far more complex.

The discussion of consciousness, myth, and belief may be one of the most important philosophical frontiers of our time.

And that conversation is just beginning.

Sources & Further Research

Books, News, Links | Univ of Michigan Dearborn | David Skrbina, PhD

Jesus Hoax website

Know More News-Adam Green with Dr. David Skrbina

For readers who want to explore the topics discussed in this episode more deeply, the following books and research have shaped the ideas discussed in this conversation. These works cover philosophy of consciousness, panpsychism, early Christianity, and the intellectual history of the ancient world.

Philosophy of Consciousness & Panpsychism

Panpsychism in the West – David Skrbina

A comprehensive historical survey tracing the idea that mind or experience may be fundamental to reality across centuries of Western philosophy.

Science Set Free – Rupert Sheldrake

A critique of the assumptions underlying modern scientific materialism and an exploration of alternative ways of thinking about nature, consciousness, and scientific inquiry.

The Emperor’s New Mind – Roger Penrose

A physicist’s investigation into the nature of consciousness, the limits of artificial intelligence, and the possibility that consciousness is tied to deeper physical processes in the universe.

The Jesus Hoax – David Skrbina

Explores the possibility that early Christian narratives functioned as a strategic cultural movement within the Roman world.

The Jesus Deception – Adam Green

Argues that the story of Jesus may have been constructed through Jewish midrashic storytelling traditions.

Not the Impossible Faith – Richard Carrier

Carrier’s argument that Christianity’s success in the Roman Empire was historically improbable given the cultural environment of the time.

The Letters of Paul in Their Roman Literary Context – Nina Livesey

A scholarly examination of whether the Pauline letters reflect later Roman literary production and rhetorical conventions.

The Opening of the Western Mind – Charles Freeman

A history of classical Greek and Roman intellectual traditions and the philosophical foundations of the ancient world.

The Closing of the Western Mind – Charles Freeman

Examines how classical philosophical traditions were gradually replaced by Christian orthodoxy in late antiquity.