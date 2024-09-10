Conspiracy Chronicles: From Ancient Plots to Modern Mind Games 🕵️‍♂️

Hey truth seekers! 🕵️‍♀️ Join me, Megan Leigh, on this special episode of "Taste of Truth Tuesdays" as we unravel the web of conspiracies 🕸️ surrounding one of the most impactful dates in modern history—9/11. 📅 We'll journey through time, from ancient Egypt's palace drama 👑 to Rome's infamous Ides of March betrayal 🗡️.

We’ll explore the mysteries of secret societies like the Illuminati 👁️, the rise of spiritism and new religious movements 🌟, and dive into the wild world of CIA shenanigans, including Operation Mindfuck 🤯 and psychic research 🧠.

And don’t miss our deep dive into more recent scandals like Watergate 🚨 and the Hunter Biden laptop controversy 💻, drawing surprising parallels to modern-day media manipulation 📢.

Ready to have your mind blown? 💥 Tune in now and keep questioning everything! 🤔

🎧 Maintain your curiosity, embrace skepticism, and keep tuning in! 🎙️🔍

Episode Blog for resources!

🙏 Please help this podcast reach a larger audience in hope to edify & encourage others! To do so: leave a 5⭐️ review and send it to a friend! Thank you for listening! I’d love to hear from you, find me on Instagram!⁠⁠⁠ @taste0ftruth⁠⁠⁠ , @megan_mefit , ⁠⁠⁠ Pinterest! ⁠⁠ ⁠ and on X!