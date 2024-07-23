Deconstructing Deception: MLMs, Exploitation & Online Influencers

Welcome to Taste0ftruth Tuesdays! Today, we dive into the murky waters of high control groups like MLMs, conspiracies and evangelicalism. We discuss about how exploitation is huge in these environments. And I share a bit more about my journey from MLM entanglement to pandemic conspiracies and high-control religion. We'll explore: Lobbyism & Amway

🛑 Enagic's Kangen Water Scandal - Discover how MLMs like Enagic exploit financial gaps and spread dangerous misinformation.

🙏 Faith and Finance - Why are Christian women particularly vulnerable to MLM schemes? We delve into the factors and how to spot the red flags.

👩‍🏫 Influencers and Ideologies - How influencers like Girl Defined mask harmful beliefs behind seemingly appealing facades.

🎧 Podcasting Insights - Hear about the joys and challenges of podcasting, from trusting your instincts to finding joy in the creative process.

Join us for an eye-opening episode that tackles the intersections of gender, culture, business, and control. Don’t miss out on these compelling insights! 🚀

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of the host and guest and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company, organization, or individual mentioned. This episode contains personal opinions and interpretations which are protected under fair use for the purposes of commentary and critique. Any claims made about multi-level marketing (MLM) companies in general are intended to address industry-wide practices and do not necessarily apply to the specific company discussed in this episode. Furthermore, statements made by distributors or former distributors are their personal opinions and experiences and do not represent the official views or positions of the company in question. Listeners are encouraged to conduct their own research and form their own opinions. Thank you for tuning in.

🙏 Please help this podcast reach a larger audience in hope to edify & encourage others! To do so: leave a 5⭐️ review and send it to a friend! Thank you for listening! I’d love to hear from you, find me on Instagram!⁠⁠⁠ @taste0ftruth⁠⁠⁠ or⁠⁠⁠ Pinterest! ⁠⁠ ⁠

