Faith Unbound: Navigating the Process of Disentanglement

The "deconstruction of Christianity" is something I’ve heard of since stepping into the world of theology, but I never thought I’d find myself smack dab in the middle of the movement. Tune in as we explore the impacts of purity culture to uncovering abuse tactics and harmful ideologies, we'll shine a light on the truth together!

PLEASE Click here for further reading/resources mentioned! Disentangling or Deconstruction is a phenomenon where individuals, often within the Christian faith, critically reevaluate their beliefs, doctrines, and practices. This process involves questioning and challenging long-held assumptions, teachings, and traditions within Christianity, with the goal of arriving at a more authentic and personally meaningful understanding of faith.

