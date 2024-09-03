Franciscan Wisdom: Navigating Spiritual Growth & Challenges

Welcome Back! In this week episode, we delve into the profound insights of Franciscan Theology with our guest, Carie Moore, we explore how Franciscan wisdom can guide us through modern spiritual challenges, and how the theology’s emphasis on the goodness of creation influences practices like gardening and sustainable living. Discover how Franciscan views on scripture, original goodness versus original sin, and the nature of the incarnation offer a fresh lens on spirituality and ethical living.

Join us as we uncover the ways in which ancient teachings can inform contemporary practices and inspire a deeper connection to both faith and the natural world.

Carie's contact

Episode Blog!

🙏 Please help this podcast reach a larger audience in hope to edify & encourage others! To do so: leave a 5⭐️ review and send it to a friend! Thank you for listening! I’d love to hear from you, find me on Instagram!⁠⁠⁠ @taste0ftruth⁠⁠⁠ , @megan_mefit , ⁠⁠⁠ Pinterest! ⁠⁠ ⁠ and on X!