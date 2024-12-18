0:00 -16:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Welcome back to Taste of Truth Tuesdays.

Today I wanted to finally pull back the layers and talk about how I ended up falling into a high-control religion through conspiracy culture, satanic panic content, and apocalyptic Christianity during the pandemic. Honestly, this entire podcast and Substack were born out of me trying to figure out how the hell I got there in the first place.

What vulnerabilities did I have?

What psychological buttons were already there waiting to be pushed?

What childhood conditioning made me susceptible to systems built on fear, certainty, special knowledge, and “us versus them” thinking?

Because looking back now, I can see I wasn’t just falling into random beliefs. I was slowly being absorbed into an entire way of interpreting reality.

And the wild part is I know now that I wasn’t alone.

The pandemic created the perfect conditions for ideological capture. People were isolated, anxious, chronically online, distrustful of institutions, spiritually disoriented, and desperate for meaning. Conspiracy culture stopped feeling fringe and started feeling like an underground map explaining why the world suddenly felt insane.

At first it feels empowering.

Like you finally “see.”

Like you’re connecting dots other people are too blind or too brainwashed to notice.

But over time, these spaces can become psychologically consuming. Everything starts getting filtered through fear, hidden symbolism, spiritual warfare, prophecy, corruption, evil elites, secret agendas, end-times thinking. You stop merely having beliefs and start living inside an entire emotional reality tunnel.

That tunnel eventually led me straight into a high-control religious environment that fed on those same fears and reinforced them with theology.

And honestly, unpacking that experience forced me to confront much bigger questions about modern loneliness, identity, ideology, religion, propaganda, and why human beings are so vulnerable to systems that promise certainty during periods of chaos.

From 2016 to 2020, I drifted deeper and deeper into the world of MLMs and online wellness culture. At the time, I would not have described it that way. I thought I was finding health, community, discipline, financial freedom, maybe even some form of empowerment. That is how these systems introduce themselves. They rarely arrive looking dangerous in the beginning.

They arrive smiling.

The aesthetics are soft. The language is aspirational. Women gathering together. “Clean living.” Self-improvement. Entrepreneurship. Healing. Freedom from the broken modern world. But underneath it all there was often a strange undercurrent of control, obsession, and manufactured insecurity. Endless body surveillance. Moralization of food. Performative positivity. Social conformity disguised as empowerment.

Looking back now, I can see how psychologically primed I already was for ideological systems that promised certainty and belonging.

Then the pandemic hit.

That environment became rocket fuel for conspiracy culture.

What began as “asking questions” slowly became an entire framework for interpreting reality. Every event carried hidden meaning. Every symbol became charged. Every contradiction became evidence of corruption. You begin by feeling curious and end up emotionally trapped inside a permanent state of suspicion and apocalyptic anticipation.

And what fascinated me later was realizing how naturally this merged withevangelical Christianity, particularly apocalyptic and dispensationalist traditions that already trained believers to interpret world events through prophecy, hidden patterns, spiritual warfare, and end-times expectation.

A lot of people assume this kind of biblical literalism stretches cleanly back to antiquity. It does not.

Much of what modern American evangelicals now treat as ancient unquestionable truth intensified during the 19th century, a period when industrialization, higher criticism, Darwinism, scientific discovery, and social upheaval destabilized older religious certainties. In response, many Protestant movements doubled down on literalism, rigid doctrinal boundaries, prophetic systems, and increasingly defensive claims about scriptural authority.

Ironically, some of the loudest forms of “biblical traditionalism” are themselves relatively modern reactions to modernity.

The doctrine of biblical inerrancy is one example. Scholars like Jack Rogers and Donald McKim argued that the modern articulation of inerrancy was heavily systematized by Princeton theologians such as B.B. Warfield during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The Bible was no longer simply sacred. It had to become flawless. Total certainty became the goal.

And honestly, that shift matters psychologically.

Once a text becomes completely unquestionable, doubt itself becomes moral failure. Ambiguity becomes threatening. Complexity becomes dangerous. The believer is no longer engaging with ancient, layered

literature shaped across centuries of history, politics, poetry, memory, empire, and oral tradition. They are defending a perfect object that must remain internally airtight at all costs.

That mindset creates a very particular kind of consciousness. One that can become extremely vulnerable to authoritarian certainty, black-and-white thinking, prophetic obsession, and “us versus them” worldviews.

I know because I slowly fell into it myself.

Share

The lie of Biblical Inerrancy

I’ve gone much deeper into the history of this in other episodes and articles that I’ll link below, but one of the biggest things that shattered my worldview was realizing how modern many supposedly “ancient” evangelical beliefs actually are.

That realization hit me like a truck.

Because once I saw that, I started asking a much bigger question:

How many things had I been taught were ancient eternal truths that were actually historical constructions shaped by fear, politics, institutional power, and social upheaval?

Influence on Evangelical and Fundamentalist Thought

To really understand how I fell into this world, you have to understand that modern American evangelicalism did not emerge out of nowhere. A lot of what people now treat as ancient timeless Christianity is actually deeply shaped by relatively modern theological systems, especially premillennial dispensationalism.

The system divided history into distinct “dispensations” or eras in which God supposedly interacted with humanity differently. According to this framework, we are currently living in the “Church Age,” but history is rapidly approaching the rapture, a seven-year tribulation, the rise of the Antichrist, Armageddon, Christ’s millennial reign, final judgment, and the creation of a new heaven and earth.

And I know this sounds fringe to outsiders, but this worldview became astonishingly mainstream in American evangelical culture.

Seminaries like Dallas Theological Seminary and institutions like Moody Bible Institute trained generations of pastors inside this framework. Prophecy teachers like Hal Lindsey turned it into pop culture through books like The Late Great Planet Earth. Then later came Left Behind, televangelists, prophecy conferences, Christian radio, YouTube rabbit holes, and entire ecosystems dedicated to decoding current events through biblical prophecy.

This theology also profoundly shaped evangelical politics, especially around Israel.

Within dispensationalism, the modern state of Israel is often interpreted as a direct fulfillment of prophecy and a necessary component of God’s end-times timeline. That belief helped fuel intense evangelical political support for Israel throughout the late 20th century and into the present. Figures like Jerry Falwell and the broader Christian Right increasingly fused American conservatism, foreign policy, and apocalyptic theology together into one emotional and political package.

And honestly, once you are psychologically inside this framework, everything begins to feel prophetically charged.

Wars stop being wars.

They become signs.

Political instability becomes signs.

Natural disasters become signs.

Global institutions become signs.

Technology becomes signs.

Social change becomes signs.

The world starts feeling like a coded message from God that only the spiritually awake can properly interpret.

That is part of why these belief systems become so psychologically consuming. They transform uncertainty into narrative. Fear into cosmic meaning. Chaos into prophecy.

And looking back now, I think that emotional transformation was one of the most powerful forces pulling me deeper into conspiracy culture and high-control religion during the pandemic.

Because once you begin interpreting reality itself through apocalyptic expectation, it becomes incredibly difficult to step outside the system long enough to question it.

Share

That realization hit me hard because I started recognizing how apocalyptic belief systems can slowly train people to interpret human suffering through prophetic inevitability rather than ordinary moral instinct.

Once history itself is believed to be racing toward an unavoidable divine conclusion, almost anything can become justifiable in service to “God’s plan.”

Share

My own father got pulled into Assemblies of God circles while he was in prison, and people like Hal Lindsey heavily shaped that world. The Late Great Planet Earth helped popularize modern prophetic obsession for mainstream evangelical audiences decades before social media came along and turbocharged it. For a lot of evangelicals, these books were not treated like speculative theology. They felt like secret intelligence briefings about reality itself.

Looking back now, it is hard not to notice how naturally conspiracy culture and apocalyptic religion feed each other.

Both offer the same intoxicating promise:

that hidden forces are controlling the world and only the awakened can truly see what is happening.

So, what's the bottom line?

Looking back now, I no longer see MLMs, conspiracy culture, apocalyptic religion, online ideological tribes, and high-control groups as completely separate phenomena. They often operate through remarkably similar psychological mechanisms.

They offer certainty during uncertainty.

Identity during loneliness.

Meaning during chaos.

Community during fragmentation.

Moral clarity during fear.

And in return, they slowly ask for more and more of your mind.

What unsettles me now is how vulnerable modern people have become to systems like this. We live in an age of collapsing trust, algorithmic manipulation, social atomization, chronic anxiety, spiritual confusion, and endless streams of emotionally charged information competing for our nervous systems every second of the day.

People are desperate for orientation.

Desperate for belonging.

Desperate to feel chosen, awake, morally good, spiritually protected, historically important.

That makes populations incredibly susceptible to ideological capture.

And no longer think this dynamic is limited to religion.

You can find the same psychological architecture across conspiracy movements, activist spaces, political extremism, online wellness communities, identity-based movements, influencer culture, and even certain forms of secular moralism. Different language. Different aesthetics. Same emotional machinery underneath.

An enlightened in-group.

A corrupt out-group.

Hidden truth.

Fear narratives.

Purity tests.

Social punishment.

Behavioral conformity.

Emotional dependency.

Suppression of doubt.

Once you start seeing the pattern, it becomes difficult to unsee.

And despite what people imagine, psychological control rarely looks dramatic in the beginning.

Most of the time it unfolds gradually.

First comes emotional vulnerability.

Then belonging.

Then identity.

Then fear.

Then information control.

Then social pressure.

Then the slow erosion of independent thought.

You begin censoring yourself before anyone else even has to do it for you.

That is one of the most disturbing things I realized after leaving these spaces. The control eventually becomes internalized. You start monitoring your own thoughts. Suppressing your doubts. Avoiding certain questions because the emotional consequences of asking them become too terrifying.

And honestly, high-control systems do not survive primarily because people are stupid. They survive because they fulfill real psychological and social needs while slowly narrowing a person’s ability to think outside the framework itself.

Isolation helps.

Fear helps.

Constant repetition helps.

Apocalyptic urgency helps.

Group identity helps.

Information bubbles help.

Moral absolutism helps.

Eventually the system stops merely influencing how you think.

It becomes the atmosphere you think inside of.

That is the part I think people dangerously underestimate.

That realization is ultimately what led to the creation of this podcast and Substack. I became obsessed with understanding how human beings get absorbed into totalizing systems and why certain people, especially during periods of instability, become psychologically vulnerable to them.

Not because I think I am above it now.

Honestly, probably the opposite.

Going through this experience shattered the illusion that intelligence alone protects people from manipulation. It does not. Humans are storytelling creatures first. Emotional creatures first. Tribal creatures first.

And systems that know how to weaponize fear, belonging, identity, transcendence, and certainty will almost always outperform dry rationality.

Especially in unstable times.

That does not mean all religion is evil.

It does not mean every conspiracy is false.

It does not mean every institution deserves trust.

And it definitely does not mean modern secular ideologies are somehow immune from becoming coercive or cult-like themselves.

If anything, one of the biggest lessons I learned is that human beings constantly recreate religion even when they believe they have escaped it.

The symbols change.

The rituals change.

The moral language changes.

The psychological dynamics often remain remarkably similar.

And maybe that is the deeper thing I have been trying to understand this entire time.

Are you prepared to continue unraveling the mysteries? Tune into this episode as we delve further into... exposing the Impact of social media on Recruitment and Manipulation. Until then, maintain your curiosity, embrace skepticism, and keep tuning in! 🎙️🔒

If you want to dig deeper into cult psychology, ideological capture, propaganda, mass persuasion, apocalyptic belief systems, and high-control environments, here are a few resources that genuinely shaped my thinking. Some are academic, some psychological, some historical, and some come from people who actually lived through these systems themselves.

Books & Authors Worth Exploring

Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism — Robert Jay Lifton

One of the foundational works on ideological conditioning, coercive persuasion, and psychological control. Lifton’s analysis of thought reform during Maoist China became hugely influential in cult studies.

The True Believer — Eric Hoffer

A classic examination of mass movements, fanaticism, identity loss, and why people become psychologically absorbed into ideological causes.

The Righteous Mind — Jonathan Haidt

Helpful for understanding moral psychology, tribalism, political identity, and why humans so easily divide themselves into righteous camps.

Propaganda — Edward Bernays

Disturbingly relevant. Bernays helped pioneer modern mass persuasion and public opinion shaping in the 20th century.

Amusing Ourselves to Death — Neil Postman

Not about cults directly, but incredibly important for understanding media saturation, emotional manipulation, and the transformation of public discourse into spectacle.

The Darkening Age — Catherine Nixey

A brutal and historically rich look at religious zeal, dogma, and the destruction that can emerge when ideological certainty overtakes pluralism and inquiry.

Combatting Cult Mind Control — Steven Hassan

Hassan’s work is especially useful for understanding behavioral control, information restriction, emotional manipulation, and the mechanics of high-control groups.

The Demon-Haunted World — Carl Sagan

A defense of skepticism and scientific thinking during periods of mass irrationality, fear, and magical thinking.

Escape from Freedom — Erich Fromm

A fascinating psychological exploration of why people often flee uncertainty and voluntarily submit themselves to authoritarian systems.

A Few Patterns Worth Paying Attention To

Isolation from outsiders

Constant fear and urgency

“Us vs. them” thinking

Information bubbles

Charismatic authority figures

Suppression of doubt

Purity spirals and moral absolutism

Identity becoming fused to ideology

The feeling that only the “awake” can see reality clearly

Endless reinforcement through media ecosystems and group repetition

Once you start recognizing these patterns, you begin seeing how often human beings recreate them across religion, politics, activism, conspiracy culture, influencer spaces, and even modern online communities.

Different costumes.

Very old instincts.

Maintain your curiosity, embrace skepticism, and keep tuning in.

🎙️🔒

#Brainwashing #MindControl #Awareness #StayInformed #Psychology #CriticalThinking #HighControlReligion #CultAwareness #KnowledgeIsPower #deconstruction #deconstructioncommunity #faith #podcast #endtimesbeliefs #taste0ftruthtuesdays

Share