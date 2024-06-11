From Conspiracy to Cult: Unveiling the interplay between Radicalization, Conspiracies, & Religion

WELCOME BACK! In this episode, we delve into the intriguing intersection of end times obsession, conspiracy theories, and the manipulation techniques employed by high-control religions. Join your host Megan Leigh as we explore the alluring pull of conspiracies intertwined with religious conversion, and the impact of radical ideologies on individuals' beliefs and behaviors. From the historical roots of premillennial dispensationalism to the modern-day influencers of end times prophecy, we unravel the complexities of these phenomena.

Plus, we uncover the 8️⃣ criteria for brainwashing employed by high-control religions.

Stay curious, embrace skepticism, and keep tuning in! 🎙️🔒 Episode Blog🗒️ Radicalization, Conspiracies, and Religion: The Complex Interplay Unveiled – Taste0ftruth Tuesdays

