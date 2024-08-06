From Doctrine to Practice: Exploring Faith, Parenting Styles and Mental Wellness

Welcome back to Taste0fTruth Tuesdays! This week we are talking From Doctrine to Practice: Exploring Faith, Parenting styles, & Mental Wellness. Joining us today is the insightful and talented Marissa Burt, an accomplished author and advocate in the realm of children's literature.

In this episode, we discuss:

John MacArthur's controversial views on mental health and their implications for biblical counseling.

Critiques of Tedd Tripp's 'Shepherding a Child's Heart' regarding its portrayal of children and its impact on parenting.

The importance of approaching childhood trauma with sensitivity and strategies for supporting affected children.

The psychological impact of Christian scrupulosity and steps to raise awareness and provide support.

Our guest shared insights on these challenging topics, offering listeners valuable perspectives on navigating faith, parenting, and mental health. -The Stranglehold of Christian Scrupulosity (substack.com) -The Scandal of Evangelical Ministry-mindedness (substack.com) -The Deconstruction of Christian Scaffolding (substack.com) Based off (1 Corinthians 3:10-15) -Current Projects (marissaburt.com)

-Analysis of Popular Christian Parenting Teaching - YouTube

📱Instagram & Her linktree 🌲

🙏 Please help this podcast reach a larger audience in hope to edify & encourage others! To do so: leave a 5⭐️ review and send it to a friend! Thank you for listening! I’d love to hear from you, find me on Instagram!⁠⁠⁠ @taste0ftruth⁠⁠⁠ or⁠⁠⁠ Pinterest! ⁠⁠ ⁠

