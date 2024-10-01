From Serendipity to Scrutiny: The Truth Behind MLMs and Coercive Control

Welcome back to Taste of Truth Tuesdays, where we peel back the layers of deception, challenge the narratives, and dive deep into the truth behind today's most controversial topics. 🔍 Today, we're exposing the hidden world of MLMs and commercial cults with our special guest, Brandie Hadfield, as we unravel the tactics of coercive control and the illusion of freedom in these systems. Let’s get into it!

✨ Serendipity to Scrutiny: Megan and Brandie Hadfield kick off by exploring the journey from feeling guided into MLMs to recognizing their coercive tactics. Brandie opens up about her MLM journey, sharing how magical thinking and trusting the process initially shaped her perspective, but ultimately led to deeper questions. 🧐

💼 The Commercial Cult Machine: Brandie breaks down how MLMs operate—binary, unilevel, forced matrix—and exposes the myth of making a living wage through customer sales. In reality, what MLMs really want is recruitment, despite what they claim. 🎯

📚 Knowledge is Power: For those considering MLMs, Brandie and Megan discuss key elements to be aware of, including insights from the MLM Conference and how coercive control plays a significant role. Tune in for info on deceptive earnings claims, cases against MLMs, and the academic voices shedding light on the truth. 🔍

⚖️ Legal Spotlight: We dive into the growing movement to criminalize coercive control, particularly with Canada’s Bill C-332 and California’s SB 1141, and how these legal changes could impact MLMs. 📜

🛑 Unmasking Coercive Control: Brandie and Megan unpack the hidden tactics MLMs use to exploit participants—misleading posts, leveraging power, unpaid labor, and more. They explore how social media has become the modern-day Jonestown, subtly manipulating participants into financial and emotional traps. 🕵️‍♀️