Healing Beyond the Hurt: Using Tapping to Heal Trauma & Chronic Stress

Welcome back! In this episode, I chat with Theresa Piela about her incredible healing journey and the impact of chronic stress on the body. We dive into the stages of stress 🧠, how it disrupts sleep 😴, and practical tips for better rest 🌙. Discover how early life trauma, hormone imbalances, and even starchy carbs 🍚 play a role in our well-being. Theresa shares insights on self-compassion, curiosity, and how to nourish both body and mind.

✨ Highlights:

Stages of stress & their daily impact

Stress hormones and sleep disruption

Nutritional tips for better sleep

The power of self-compassion & curiosity on the healing journey

Tune in for an eye-opening conversation that’s both informative and empowering! 💪🎧

For helpful tapping videos, be sure to check out TappingwithT.com, where you can explore a variety of free resources without needing to sign up. You can also take advantage of a 7-day free trial to the membership and app! Additionally, if you're interested in personalized support, 30-minute discovery calls are available for those considering 1:1 sessions.



