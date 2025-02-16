Janja Lalich has made a name for herself as an authority on cults, but her recent claim that MAGA and Trump supporters form a “national-scale cult” feels less like expert analysis and more like political bias masquerading as research.

On her recent post about leaving cults:

While there’s no denying that MAGA, like any strong political movement, has intense loyalty and creates a distinct group identity, calling it a cult is a lazy oversimplification that fails to address the complexities at play.

In fact, Lalich’s own analysis reflects the type of ideological blind spots she critiques—showing how easy it is for anyone, even self-proclaimed “cult experts,” to get caught in their own echo chambers.

So Is MAGA a Cult? Let’s Break It Down.

The term “cult” is serious—it’s reserved for high-control groups that exhibit specific psychological and social traits. MAGA does not fit the mold, no matter how fervent its supporters may seem. But that doesn’t mean MAGA is above critique. The movement is hardly a perfect beacon of democracy—it’s deeply polarized, divisive, and has created a culture that can be hostile to opposing views. But that’s not what makes it a cult.

Why MAGA Isn’t a Cult

Let’s take a closer look:

1. Cults Control Information Tightly

Cults typically control information by limiting access to external sources that could challenge the group’s beliefs. Followers are often kept in the dark about the outside world, and dissent is not tolerated.

MAGA, however, is quite the opposite. Supporters of Trump have access to an overwhelming range of media outlets—mainstream news that frequently criticizes Trump, independent sources, and even social media platforms where debate is encouraged. If MAGA were a cult, these varying sources of information would be restricted, and only one narrative would be allowed to dominate.

2. Cults Demand Absolute Loyalty and Conformity

Cults often require followers to demonstrate unwavering loyalty to the leader and adhere strictly to the group’s ideology. This can lead to isolation from family, friends, and former associates who don’t share the same beliefs.

While MAGA supporters are certainly loyal to Trump, that loyalty is not absolute. There’s room for dissent within the movement. People debate issues ranging from Trump’s policies to his relationship with other political figures, including Elon Musk. The existence of such debates indicates that MAGA supporters do not adhere to a single, rigid doctrine, which is a hallmark of cults.

3. Cults Isolate People from the Outside World

Cults often work to isolate their followers from the wider world. This isolation can be psychological, social, or even physical, with members discouraged or forbidden from interacting with those outside the group.

MAGA supporters, on the other hand, are deeply integrated into the broader society. They work in various industries, interact with individuals who hold opposing political views, and are encouraged to maintain relationships with friends and family—regardless of differing opinions. Unlike cults, where isolation is a key tactic, MAGA supporters are far from detached from the world around them.

4. Cults Use Psychological Manipulation

Cults often manipulate their followers’ emotions and perceptions to maintain control. They use techniques like love bombing, gaslighting, and fear-mongering to keep members in line.

While Trump’s rhetoric can certainly be divisive and passionate, it doesn’t employ the kind of psychological manipulation typical of cults. His supporters are not subjected to constant emotional control or coercion. People support him for a variety of reasons—policy alignment, economic interests, or personal belief—not because they are psychologically manipulated into submission.

5. Cults Enforce an All-Encompassing Ideology

Cults typically have an overarching, rigid belief system that leaves no room for variation. There is one “correct” way to think and act within the group, and deviation is harshly punished.

MAGA, by contrast, includes a broad range of opinions. Trump supporters hold diverse views on everything from economic policy to foreign relations. There’s no singular, unchallenged ideology, and people within the movement are free to express differing ideas. This is a key distinction that separates a political movement from a cult-like structure.

6. Cults Use Fear to Maintain Control

Fear is often a tool cults use to ensure compliance. Fear of punishment, fear of the outside world, or fear of being ostracized is common in these groups.

While there may be fear surrounding political issues, MAGA doesn’t rely on fear to control its followers. Trump’s supporters are not threatened with punishment if they disagree or leave the movement. The ability to voice opinions freely and leave the movement without consequences shows a significant difference from cult dynamics, which are predicated on fear and control.

7. Cults Require Members to Cut Ties with the Outside World

A classic sign of a cult is the demand that members sever ties with family, friends, and anyone who doesn’t share the same beliefs.

MAGA supporters, however, remain engaged with the broader community, both personally and professionally. While politics can cause division in families or workplaces, there is no system within MAGA that forces individuals to abandon relationships with people who hold different views. In fact, many MAGA supporters work alongside or socialize with individuals who strongly disagree with their political stance.

8. Diversity Within the MAGA Movement

In the 2024 elections, the Republican Party became notably more diverse, with significant increases in Hispanic, Black, and Asian American support for Trump. Hispanic support for Trump rose to over 30%, Black voters showed measurable GOP gains, and Asian American backing increased as well. This growing diversity further demonstrates that Trump supporters are part of the broader American social fabric.

If MAGA were a cult, this kind of diversity would be virtually impossible. Cults tend to be homogenous, with strict control over who enters and remains in the group. MAGA’s inclusivity reflects its status as a political movement, not a closed-off, ideologically isolated group.

By considering these key elements, it becomes clear that MAGA does not meet the criteria of a cult. While it’s certainly a passionate, sometimes polarizing political movement, it lacks the isolation, psychological control, and rigid conformity that define cult-like behavior. Instead, MAGA represents a diverse and dynamic political ideology that invites debate, welcomes dissent, and is deeply integrated into the broader fabric of society.

The Real Cult—The Cult of Ideological Purity

Let’s be real: the real cult behavior is exhibited in spaces where people are expected to fall in line without questioning. Lalich’s brand of ideological purity is precisely what fuels the kind of divisiveness we see on the extreme left. Her tendency to label MAGA as a cult without addressing the problematic aspects of her own ideological community is an example of the same kind of purity test she accuses others of.

In fact, this is where we can draw a clear parallel to The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt.

The authors warn that when societies or movements push for ideological safety—where only one acceptable narrative is allowed—it results in intellectual stagnation and the demonization of dissent. This is exactly what we’re seeing in progressive circles, where challenging the mainstream left-wing narrative gets you labeled as a heretic or even a “dangerous” person.”

In these environments, you don’t have the intellectual freedom to disagree without being ostracized. MAGA, while far from perfect, doesn’t exhibit this same level of ideological control.

Final Thoughts: Let’s Critique, Not Demonize

While MAGA may have a loyal following that sometimes feels a bit “cult-like,” it’s important to make the distinction between political movements with strong identities and actual cults. Lalich’s attempt to label an entire political ideology as a “cult” serves to shut down any meaningful critique of her own ideological echo chamber.

What’s more concerning is that her own analysis of MAGA neglects the cult-like tendencies within the leftist spheres she inhabits. These are the same tactics that stifle critical thinking, discourage free speech, and punish intellectual diversity. It’s ironic that someone so well-versed in identifying high-control groups can’t see that she’s knee-deep in one herself. 🤷🏻‍♀️

So let’s call out all the cult-like behavior when we see it—not just from the right, but from any group that demands ideological purity and punishes dissent. Until we start doing that, we’re just playing a game of “us vs. them,” and that’s a game that’s dangerous for everyone.

What do you think?

Is the “cult” label being weaponized to shut down dissent? Let’s discuss in the comments.