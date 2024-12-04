Yep, we’re shaking things up this week! Whether you’re catching up on leftovers or prepping for your next holiday feast, now’s the perfect time to talk about digestion. After all, it’s the unsung hero of health—working overtime while we’re busy piling on the mashed potatoes

This post also kicks off a sneak peek into January’s 365 Easy Challenge, where we’ll focus on mastering six foundational habits to make 2025 your healthiest year yet. So, grab a cozy beverage, and let’s dig into how to keep your gut happy (and your pants buttoned) this holiday season.

Why Digestion Deserves the Spotlight

Let’s be real: you can load up on the healthiest foods, but if your digestion isn’t working properly, your body can’t absorb all those nutrients. Instead of diving into advanced gut protocols, let’s focus on digestive basics—those everyday habits that can transform how you feel after a meal.

From holiday feasts to office potlucks, the season is full of opportunities to test your digestive system. If you’ve ever felt bloated, gassy, or sluggish post-meal, you’re not alone. These are signs your gut might need a little TLC.

Share

The Big Three Digestive Culprits

Stress: Chronic stress throws your digestive system into chaos, slowing it down and causing discomfort. Rushed Eating: Gulping your meals doesn’t give your body time to process food properly. Poor Chewing: Chewing is where digestion starts, but many of us rush through it like it’s a race.

What to Do Instead:

Set the Scene: Before you eat, take a deep breath, relax, and engage your parasympathetic nervous system (aka your "rest and digest" mode).

Slow Down: Put your fork down between bites and chew each one 20–30 times. Yes, it feels slow at first, but it’s worth it!

Be Present: Step away from distractions like phones or TVs and focus on your food.

The Unsung Heroes of Digestion

1. Stomach Acid (HCL):

Stomach acid is crucial for breaking down protein and absorbing nutrients like zinc, iron, calcium, and B12. It also acts as your body’s first line of defense against harmful bacteria.

🙅‍♀️ Stop: Overusing antacids or skipping protein-rich meals.

✔️ Start: Eating a nutrient-dense diet, practicing mindful eating, and managing stress to naturally support stomach acid production.

2. Digestive Enzymes:

Digestive enzymes break down food so your body can absorb the nutrients. Without enough enzymes, you may experience bloating, constipation, or gas.

🙅‍♀️ Stop: Rushing meals and lying down immediately after eating.

✔️ Start: Chewing thoroughly, walking after meals, and addressing inflammation.

3. Bile Production:

Bile is essential for breaking down fats so your body can absorb them. If bile production is compromised, you might miss out on the benefits of healthy fats like omega-3s.

🙅‍♀️ Stop: Relying on low-fat diets or consuming unhealthy fats like vegetable oils.

✔️ Start: Eating healthy fats (avocado, olive oil, grass-fed butter) and supporting stomach acid levels.

A Healthy Gut Microbiome: Your Digestive Sidekick

Your gut bacteria play a vital role in digestion and overall health. To keep your microbiome balanced:

Eat a variety of fiber-rich foods like kale, spinach, Swiss chard, cabbage, leeks, turnips, carrots, beets, and artichokes.

Avoid overloading your system with excessive fiber, which can cause bloating or discomfort.

Nuts, Seeds, Grains & Legumes: Prep Like a Pro

These foods are nutritional powerhouses, but they contain anti-nutrients like phytic acid and enzyme inhibitors that can block digestion and deplete minerals. Preparing them properly—by soaking or sprouting—neutralizes these compounds and makes nutrients more bioavailable.

How to Soak:

Cover your nuts, seeds, grains, or legumes with water and a splash of vinegar or salt.

Let them soak overnight, rinse thoroughly, and cook as usual.

Even with proper preparation, these foods can be hard to digest, so enjoy them in moderation.

Holiday Digestion Tips

Here’s how to support your gut through the festive season:

Chew your food mindfully. No one’s handing out awards for fastest eater. Go for a walk after big meals. Gentle movement aids digestion and prevents sluggishness. Stay hydrated. Your digestive system needs water to function optimally. Be intentional with your intake of highly processed refined sugars. Excess amounts can disrupt your gut flora and leave you feeling sluggish and out of balance

Share

Takeaways for a Happy Gut

Proper digestion = better nutrient absorption = thriving health.

Before trying advanced protocols, start with the basics:

Chew thoroughly.

Manage stress.

Prep your meals for optimal digestion.

And don’t forget, this is just the start. In January’s 365 Easy Challenge, we’ll dive deeper into digestion and other foundational habits like sleep, stress management, and nutrition.

Let’s make 2025 the year we simplify health and feel amazing doing it!