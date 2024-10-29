Panic and Power: How Fear Drove Witch Hunts and Still Shapes Society

Welcome back to Taste of Truth Tuesdays! It is our FINALE EPISODE!! This week, we’re peeling back the layers of history to uncover the real driving force behind witch hunts 🧙‍♀️—fear. But here’s the kicker: that same fear is still shaping society today. 😳

In this episode, we’ll explore:

🔮 The origins of witch hunts in early modern Europe, where fear of magic and the unknown spiraled into a tool for control.🔥 How cunning folk—the local healers and wise ones—became scapegoats for anything that went wrong.🧠 The science of fear: How the amygdala hijack works and why our brains are wired to panic under stress.⚖️ Modern-day witch hunts, from political scapegoating to online cancel culture, and how fear is still used to control and manipulate.🔍 What history teaches us: Fear remains a powerful tool, but how can we overcome it to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past?

✨ Key takeaway: Fear is a tool for control, whether in the dark ages or today’s digital age. Stay vigilant, stay skeptical, and don’t let fear cloud your judgment.

