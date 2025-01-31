A BITE Model Breakdown of Extreme Leftist Psychology

Steven Hassan built his career on exposing cult mind control, claiming to be the expert on ideological manipulation. But here’s the irony: while he calls out high-control religious groups, he seems blind to the cult-like tactics within his own political ideology.

His BITE model—which stands for Behavior, Information, Thought, and Emotional control—is meant to help people recognize when they’re being manipulated. But when we turn that same model on extreme leftist ideology, it’s clear that it operates with the same psychological tactics Hassan warns about.

So, let’s do what Hassan won’t: use his own model to break down the mind control tactics of the extreme left.

Behavior Control: Obey or Be Punished

Cults regulate behavior to maintain control. So does extreme leftist ideology.

• Policing language and actions – Say the “wrong” thing, even by accident, and face social consequences: cancellation, job loss, public shaming. The expectation isn’t just agreement—it’s constant, visible performance of ideological loyalty.

• Mandatory activism – Public displays of allegiance (hashtags, land acknowledgments, “silence is violence” rhetoric) aren’t about personal conviction but proving compliance to the group.

• Control over personal relationships – Pressure to cut off “bigoted” friends and family. Dissenting voices aren’t just wrong—they’re seen as dangerous.

• Self-surveillance and confession – Encouraging people to constantly examine their “privilege,” make public apologies, and seek absolution through activism.

This isn’t about persuasion. It’s about control.

Information Control: Censoring ‘Dangerous’ Ideas

In cults, leaders dictate what information followers can access. The extreme left does the same.

• Censorship of opposing views – Deplatforming, banning books, firing professors—if an idea threatens the ideology, it’s labeled “harmful” and shut down.

• Historical revisionism – Complex events are reframed to fit simplistic oppression narratives, ignoring inconvenient facts.

• Selective science – Only research that supports the ideology gets funding and visibility. Studies on biological sex differences, IQ variations, or alternative climate models? Silenced or retracted, not because they’re disproven, but because they’re inconvenient.

• Discouraging exposure to counterarguments – Followers are taught that listening to the other side is “platforming hate” or “giving oxygen to fascism.”

When a movement controls what people can read, watch, and discuss, it isn’t about truth—it’s about power.

Thought Control: No Room for Independent Thinking

Cults dictate how their members interpret reality. The extreme left does the same through rigid ideological dogma.

• Us vs. Them mentality – Everything is oppressed vs. oppressor. If you challenge the framework, you must be the enemy.

• Redefining words –

• “Violence” now includes speech.

• “Silence” is framed as complicity.

• “Equality” is replaced with forced equity, regardless of individual effort or merit.

• Doublethink required – You’re told that “lived experience” is the highest truth—until someone’s lived experience contradicts the ideology. Then, it’s dismissed.

• Moral purity tests – There’s no end to the self-policing. Yesterday’s good ally is today’s problematic bigot. No one is ever pure enough.

This isn’t about encouraging critical thinking—it’s about forcing conformity.

Emotional Control: Fear, Guilt, and Outrage as Weapons

Cults manipulate emotions to keep members obedient. The extreme left does the same through fear-based conditioning.

• Guilt and shame as enforcement tools – People are trained to feel guilty about their identity (“white guilt,” “male privilege”) and prove their worth through ideological obedience.

• Fear of social exile – Disagreeing isn’t just wrong—it makes you a bad person. And bad people deserve punishment.

• Victimhood as identity – People are encouraged to see themselves as perpetual victims, keeping them emotionally dependent on the movement.

• Constant outrage keeps followers engaged – Manufactured crises ensure people remain angry, activated, and emotionally invested.

Fear-based control isn’t about justice—it’s about submission.

The Scientific Community’s Blind Spot: When ‘Experts’ Become Ideologues

Steven Hassan and others like him claim to be champions of reason, yet they fail to recognize how ideological capture affects their own thinking.

Science should be about curiosity, skepticism, and open inquiry. But when ideology dictates:

• Which studies get published,

• Which questions are allowed,

• Who is labeled a “legitimate” scientist,

…it stops being science. It becomes dogma.

Ironically, those who claim to “worship reason” often fall into the same thought-control traps as the religious zealots they criticize. They demand blind faith in their worldview while punishing heretics who dare question it.

Breaking Free from the Control

If you’ve ever left a high-control group, you already know how hard it is to deprogram from an ideology.

But the same tools that apply to cult recovery apply here:

✅ Expose yourself to dissenting ideas—even when they make you uncomfortable.

✅ Question what you’re told to accept without debate.

✅ Value intellectual humility over ideological certainty.

If an idea is solid, it can withstand scrutiny. If it crumbles under questioning, then maybe—just maybe—it was never truth to begin with.

Final Thought

Steven Hassan built his career warning people about cults.

Maybe it’s time he takes his own advice.

