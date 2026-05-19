Strong Women of the Celts

Hey Hey Welcome back to Taste0ftruth Tuesdays.

I sat down with Aodhan MacMhaolain to discuss his article, The Role of Women in the Celtic World, Part One: Marriage and Sex According to the Sources.

Before we dive in, I want to say something upfront.

A lot of people today, especially on the left, treat the word “patriarchy” like it’s the root of all evil. “Crush the patriarchy,” “smash the patriarchy,” we’re living in The Handmaid’s Tale, etc. I think that’s not only lazy… it’s historically dishonest.

Yes, we have real problems with men in modern society, just like we have serious problems with women. But the blanket idea that male-led societies are inherently about subjugating women is more like a cartoon or a myth.

When you actually look at Indo-European societies (including the Celtic world) you see something more nuanced: patriarchal clan systems built around strength, responsibility, fertility, honor, and lineage. These weren’t perfect, but they produced resilient households and surviving civilizations.

I’m increasingly convinced that some of the harsher subjugation of women came later, particularly through the Mosaic distinction and certain Abrahamic developments, not the baseline Indo-European pattern.

Right now, the West is in real trouble…. collapsing birth rates, weak families, and a radical left that wants to treat gender as a capitalist construct and hand children over to the state. If we’re serious about rebuilding, we need strong fathers, strong mothers, and strong communities again. We need to recover a moral psychology rooted in family, nation, duty, and reality.

That’s why I’m excited to talk to today’s guest. A lot of people reaching for moral clarity right now default straight to Christianity, but I also want to look at what our actual pre-Christian ancestors actually did. What systems did they build? What expectations did they have around men, women, marriage, and family? Are there threads worth pulling on?

William Edward Hearns outlines it best in “the Aryan Household”:

The history of the word mother resembles in some respects that of father. Like father, it marks an office. Like father, it was used as a title of dignity. It occurs in the Rig Veda, in conjunction with the equivalent for genetric [”ancestress”]. It is applied by Greek poets to virgin goddesses, such as Athene and Artemis.

One of the most fascinating tensions in the Celtic material is the contrast between the legal structure and the stories themselves. In the laws, women could face restrictions tied to clan authority, marriage arrangements, inheritance, and reproductive expectations. Yet in the sagas and myths, women often appear incredibly influential, intelligent, emotionally formidable, and socially powerful.

That became one of the central themes of our discussion.

We also explored how difficult it is to reconstruct the ancient Celtic world accurately. Much of what survives comes from a mix of Irish law texts, heroic sagas, mythology, and outside observers like Julius Caesar and Diodorus Siculus. Those sources do not always agree with one another, and outsider accounts often carried political bias or exaggeration.

An excerpt from the LAW OF PERSONS in A Guide to Early Irish Law:

Exaggerated claims have sometimes been made about the degree of power and freedom enjoyed by women in early Irish society. It is certainly true that women feature prominently in Old and Middle Irish literature (*the Banshenchas, a 12th century collection of mainly genealogical lore about women, is unique in early European literature). In the saga Táin Bó Cúailnge, Queen Medb is the real leader of Connacht, and occasionally takes part in the fighting herself. King Ailill generally defers to her dominant personality, and turns a blind eye to her sexual adventures…

But in real life, the power of women was undoubdetly much more restricted… Probably the most accurate picture of the actual position of women in early Irish society is provided by the wisdom-texts, especially in the Triads of Ireland. Reticence, virtue and industry seem to be the qualities most admired in a woman. Triad 180 gives the three steadiness of good womanhood as “a steady tongue, a steady virtue, a steady housewifery”.

Throughout the episode, we discuss questions like:

How reliable are the Greek and Roman accounts of Celtic customs?

How much of the sagas reflects actual social reality versus mythic idealization?

What did marriage mean inside a clan-based society?

Why did fertility, virginity, and lineage carry such enormous weight?

Why do powerful female figures appear so frequently in Celtic stories despite legal restrictions in parts of the law?

More than anything, this conversation is really about trying to understand how older societies organized themselves and what assumptions they held about men, women, family, and continuity.

Modern society is clearly struggling in many ways: collapsing birth rates, fragile relationships, weak family structures, and growing distrust between men and women. That doesn’t mean we should blindly romanticize the past, but it does mean there may be something worth learning from civilizations that managed to preserve strong kinship structures and long-term continuity.

Whether people ultimately agree or disagree with these older systems, I think it’s important to approach them honestly rather than through modern caricatures.

Thank you for taking the time to listen and until next time… Maintain your curiosity, embrace skepticism, and keep tuning in. 🎙️🔒

The Role of Women in the Celtic World, Part One marriage and sex according to the sources

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