It’s time to put an end to the hyperbolic, historically inaccurate comparisons between modern America and The Handmaid’s Tale. While it’s easy to get caught up in political outrage and dystopian imagery, the reality is far more nuanced—and much less dramatic.

We’ve all seen the headlines. Whenever a conservative policy takes hold or a major Supreme Court ruling is made, you’ll find someone shouting that America is turning into The Handmaid’s Tale. The latest surge of this narrative came after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Suddenly, sales of Margaret Atwood’s novel shot up again, and people were asking, “Is this where we’re headed?”

The answer? Absolutely not.

Comparing America’s current political landscape to The Handmaid’s Tale—a fictional dystopian society where women are systematically stripped of all rights—is not just absurd, it’s deeply insulting to women who have actually lived under real theocratic regimes.

Take Yasmine Mohammed the author of Unveiled, for instance. She grew up under Islamic theocracy, where women had no autonomy, no basic rights, and no freedom. Women couldn’t see a doctor without a male guardian, were forced to cover every inch of their bodies, and were denied access to education and even the right to drive. That’s oppression.

Now contrast that with the freedom that women enjoy in the West today. In modern America, women have more rights and freedoms than at any point in history. Women can run around naked at Pride parades, express their sexuality however they choose, and redefine what it means to be a woman altogether. The very idea of a “dystopia” here is laughable when we consider the actual freedom women in the West enjoy.

Yet, despite these freedoms, many liberal women still cry oppression. They whine about having to pay for their own birth control or endure debates over abortion restrictions. This level of cognitive dissonance—claiming victimhood while living in unprecedented freedom—is a slap in the face to women who actually suffer under real patriarchal oppression.

What’s even more Orwellian is how the left, in its quest for inclusivity and justice, is actively stripping others of their freedoms. They preach about fighting for freedom of speech while canceling anyone who disagrees with them. They claim to be champions of equality while weaponizing institutions to enforce ideological conformity.

But let’s address one specific claim: the ongoing debate about abortion. Liberals constantly scream “trust the science” when it fits their narrative but conveniently ignore the science when it comes to the biological reality of when life begins. Multiple scientific sources, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, confirm that life begins at conception. Yet many of the same people who demand we “trust the science” when it comes to climate change, vaccines, or other issues now deny the fact that abortion ends a human life.

This isn’t to say that the debate about abortion isn’t complex. It is. But considering that life begins at conception, is it really that “extreme” to have some sort of limitations on abortion, especially as the pregnancy progresses? Some states have chosen to enact laws that reflect the majority sentiment of their residents on this issue. In the aftermath of the Roe v. Wade ruling, abortion laws in the U.S. are now being determined state-by-state, with some states restricting abortion earlier, and others protecting it to a greater extent. This system allows for a diversity of viewpoints to be represented, and for each state to reflect the beliefs and values of its constituents.

As the data shows, a significant portion of Americans support some level of restriction on abortion. According to a 2021 Gallup poll, 49% of Americans believe abortion should be legal only in certain circumstances, while 47% believe it should be legal in all or most cases. This reflects a nuanced view of abortion—one that acknowledges both the rights of women and the value of life. It’s not unreasonable to have a thoughtful conversation about abortion limits, especially when science tells us that life begins at conception.

If liberals actually read 1984 and The Handmaid’s Tale instead of using them as aesthetic props, they might realize that they’re the ones mirroring the authoritarianism they claim to oppose. Their victimhood narrative, while living in a society where they have more freedom than they can handle, is a farce.

As Yasmine put it perfectly: “You want to see The Handmaid’s Tale? Try being a woman in Saudi Arabia, Iran, or Afghanistan.”

It’s high time we stop romanticizing these dystopian tropes and start recognizing the real oppression that still exists in the world. America may have its flaws, but we’re not living in The Handmaid’s Tale—and it’s offensive to those who truly suffer under regimes that make Atwood’s novel look like a walk in the park.

