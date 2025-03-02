"Another wave of rejection surfaced when people either shamed us for not being in church or stopped talking to us altogether. It left me wondering whether I was truly accepted by God—His people surely weren’t making me feel that way, except when I did what they wanted me to do."

—Karl Forehand, Out into the Desert

Religious trauma isn’t just a buzzword—it’s something that fundamentally alters the way you see yourself, others, and the world. I know this firsthand.

I didn’t grow up in church. In fact, I came to Christianity as an adult in 2022, drawn in by what seemed like a path to truth and community. But what I didn’t realize was that I was stepping into a system that would slowly chip away at my autonomy, my self-trust, and, ultimately, my mental health.

I remember the day I was first drawn into Evangelical Christianity. It wasn’t through logic or a carefully reasoned argument; it was through the power of a story—a testimony, to be exact. The speaker shared a dramatic tale of transformation: from the depths of despair and darkness into the light of salvation. Her voice trembled with emotion, and tears glistened in her eyes as she described the overwhelming peace and joy she found in Christ. I was captivated. It wasn’t just a story; it was a call—a plea for me to experience the same miraculous change.

The manipulation was subtle but powerful. The emotions stirred within me were intense, almost overwhelming. I felt a sense of urgency, as if my own life depended on making the same decision she had. It was as though I could feel the darkness closing in on me, and the only escape was to step into the light she described so vividly. Fear played a significant role in this manipulation. I was warned of the dire consequences of rejecting this path—of the eternal damnation that awaited those who turned away. This fear wasn’t just for my soul but for my life here and now. I was told that without Jesus, I would continue to live in confusion, loneliness, and despair.

What made it all the more compelling was the promise of belonging. I had always felt somewhat out of place, disconnected from those around me. But here was a community that promised acceptance—a family where I would always belong.

The concept of biblical femininity and submission was introduced as a path to fulfillment, as a way to finally fit into a role that had been designed specifically for me by God. I was told that by embracing my role as a submissive wife and mother, I would find true happiness and purpose.

Looking back, I now see how these tactics exploited my vulnerabilities. The emotional manipulation, the fear-based messaging, and the promise of belonging were all tools used to mold me into someone I wasn’t. They weren’t concerned with my true self; they wanted to shape me into their image of the ideal Christian woman—submissive, obedient, and unquestioning.

Reflecting on my experience has been both painful and empowering. I now see how I was manipulated—how my fears and desires were used against me. And I’m committed to helping others recognize these tactics for what they are: tools of control, not pathways to truth.

And when I finally started asking hard questions? That’s when the rejection came. Friends disappeared. Church leaders dismissed my concerns. I was accused of being “led astray” simply for wanting to think for myself.

The 𝑓𝑒𝑎𝑟 of rejection from God, from others, and actual rejection from the people I once trusted was suffocating. Deconstruction wasn’t just an intellectual process for me—it was survival.

Understanding Religious Trauma

Religious trauma refers to the psychological, emotional, or social harm inflicted by certain religious practices, beliefs, or communities. It’s more than just a clash of ideas—it’s a deep, often painful, wound that affects every part of your identity. Here are some key points:

Definition:

It’s the accumulation of guilt, shame, fear, and anxiety imposed by religious teachings or high-control communities. Causes:

Rigid dogma, abusive leadership, and pressure to conform are common triggers. Evangelical circles, for instance, often demand unwavering adherence to strict interpretations of Scripture, leaving little room for independent thought. Symptoms:

Many experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and a pervasive distrust—both in themselves and others. Triggers:

Simple reminders of past teachings or community gatherings can reignite old wounds, forcing you to confront memories of exclusion and judgment. Treatment:

Healing often involves therapy, support groups, and rebuilding a sense of self outside the confines of dogmatic beliefs.

Navigating Community Rejection Through Changing Beliefs

Changing your beliefs isn’t just an intellectual exercise—it’s a radical act of self-preservation. When you begin questioning long-held dogmas, you often face community rejection. Friends who once shared your spiritual journey may now label you a rebel or an outcast. This rejection can feel as soul-crushing as the original abuse.

Yet, in the midst of this rejection, there is liberation. Deconstructing your faith isn’t simply about dismantling old ideas—it’s about building a new framework where your emotional autonomy is respected. It means stepping away from a community that measures your worth by your adherence to outdated norms and embracing a more honest, compassionate approach to truth.

What’s Next? A Conversation on Healing and Freedom

This Tuesday (3/4/2025) on Taste of Truth Tuesdays, I’m joined by Connie A. Baker, author of Traumatized by Religious Abuse, to explore these exact themes. We discuss:

The Slow Burn of Healing: Why embracing the mantra “slow is steady, and steady is fast” is crucial when recovery feels overwhelming.

The Second Wound: How betrayal by those you once trusted compounds the pain and what steps you can take to reclaim your emotional autonomy.

Reclaiming Self-Trust: Practical strategies for recognizing your inherent worth and rebuilding your identity beyond religious labels.

Spectrum Thinking: Moving away from black-and-white narratives and understanding that healing and belief exist on a complex continuum.

Join the Conversation

If you’ve ever felt the sting of rejection for daring to change or questioned the teachings that once defined you, this conversation is for you. Share your journey—how have you navigated the treacherous path of community rejection and forged new beliefs that honor your truth?

Tune in on Tuesday and join us on this journey toward understanding, healing, and genuine freedom.

—Megan Leigh