The Creative Chaos Behind the Curtain

Hey friends, and welcome to another Taste Test Thursday—where we’re serving up the scraps, the side dishes, and the stories that didn’t quite make it to the main course over on Taste of Truth Tuesdays. I’m your host, Megan Leigh, and today I’m inviting you into the behind-the-scenes mess and magic of how each episode comes to life.

No Master Plan—Just a Gut Feeling

Honestly? Each season starts as a complete blank slate. Sure, I usually have a few themes I know I’ll circle back to—nutrition, fitness, body image, spirituality—but there’s no rigid map. It’s more like I’m following a scent trail. And yeah, that might sound a little woo, but if you’ve been here for a while, you know I’m not afraid to blend the practical with the mystical.

There’s this intuitive flow to it. I don’t always know where we’re going—but I trust we’ll end up somewhere honest.

Where I Find My Guests

Most of my guests? I stumble across them in the wild—on Substack, Instagram, someone else’s podcast, or even real-life circles. Before I ever hit “invite,” I try to go deep with their work. I read their writing, binge their interviews, scroll their posts, and ask myself:

What do they really stand for?

Does their voice contribute to the kind of dialogue I want to host here?

I take platforming seriously. I know I’m not responsible for a guest’s entire body of work, but I do feel responsible for curating voices that align with the space we’re building together. That doesn’t mean I have to agree with every single word they say—but there needs to be a shared thread of integrity.

That said... sometimes I get it wrong. There’ve been moments when I jumped into an interview too quickly—maybe I skimmed their stuff or got pulled in by one compelling take—and mid-recording I realized: “Oh no. This isn’t a fit.”

It’s uncomfortable, but it’s part of the process. And I’m learning from it every time.

Following the Rabbit Trails

The books I recommend? They usually come from the same rabbit holes I fall down—reading essays, following threads across Substacks, or chasing a quote from one podcast to the next. My brain is basically a conspiracy board with red yarn connecting ideas. Tracking how I get from point A to Z? A mystery even to me.

Writing Questions with Curiosity

Developing questions for guests is an evolving art form. I anchor myself in two core questions:

What’s my main intention with this guest?

What’s the one big takeaway I want the listener to walk away with?

Once I’ve roughed out my ideas, I bring in ChatGPT to help shape and sharpen them—tightening the language and helping me spot blind spots. I send the final questions to guests about a week ahead of time so they can feel prepared and grounded when we hit record.

Editing Isn’t Glamorous—But I Love the Creative Bits

For editing, I use an AI tool that balances audio levels and trims awkward pauses. Nothing fancy. But the parts I love? Coming up with episode titles, designing the cover art, and writing these blog posts.

Sometimes the blog expands on an episode’s theme. Other times, it’s short and sweet. Either way—if you’ve got a preference, I’d love to know. Seriously. I want this to feel like a conversation, not a monologue.

How Themes Find Me (Not the Other Way Around)

One of the most fascinating things about this whole creative process? Every season finds its own theme—even though I never plan it that way.

In Season Two , the theme that emerged was control —and the dopamine hit we chase in high-control environments, whether that’s strict diets or rigid religious rules.

In Season Three, the big thread was the cost of certainty—how much we sacrifice when we demand black-and-white answers in a beautifully grey world.

I don’t map this stuff out in advance. It just... happens. And honestly? That’s been one of the most surprising and affirming parts of hosting this podcast. Watching these ideas thread themselves together like they’ve been waiting for a home.

Your Turn

So that’s the scoop—how the sausage gets made, or maybe how the plates get stacked before the main course hits the table.

If you’ve got questions about the process—or ideas for what you'd love to hear on a future Taste Test Thursday—don’t be shy. Hit reply, send a DM, or drop a comment. I’m always listening.

Until next time—

Maintain your curiosity, embrace skepticism, and keep tuning in. 🎙️🔒