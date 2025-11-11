The Historical Jesus Fact or Fiction?

Today’s episode is one I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. I sat down with author and researcher David Fitzgerald, whose book Nailed: Ten Christian Myths That Show Jesus Never Existed at All has stirred up both fascination and controversy in both historical and secular circles.

Before anyone clutches their pearls (or their study Bible) this conversation isn’t about bashing belief. It’s about asking how we know what we think we know, and whether our historical standards shift when faith enters the equation.

Fitzgerald has spent over fifteen years investigating the evidence… or lack of it 😉surrounding the historical Jesus. In this first part of our series, we cover Myth #1 (“The idea that Jesus being a myth is ridiculous”) and Myth #4 (“The Gospels were written by eyewitnesses”). We also start brushing up against Myth #5, which explores how the Gospels don’t even describe the same Jesus.

We didn’t make it to Myth #7 yet: the claim that archaeology confirms the Gospels so stay tuned for Part Two.

And for my visual learners — I’ve got you. Scroll below for infographics, side-by-side Gospel comparisons, biblical quotes, and primary source references that make this episode come alive.

🧩 The 10 Myths About Jesus — According to Nailed

Myth #1: “The idea that Jesus was a myth is ridiculous!”

→ Fitzgerald argues that the assumption of Jesus’ historicity persists more from cultural tradition than actual historical evidence, and that questioning it isn’t fringe — it’s legitimate historical inquiry.

Myth #2: “Jesus was wildly famous— but somehow no one noticed.”

→ Despite claims that Jesus’ miracles and teachings drew massive crowds, there’s an eerie silence about him in the records of contemporaneous historians and chroniclers who documented far lesser figures.

Myth #3: “Ancient historian Josephus wrote about Jesus.”

→ The so-called “Testimonium Flavianum” passages in Josephus’ work are widely considered later Christian insertions, not authentic first-century testimony.

Myth #4: “Eyewitnesses wrote the Gospels.”

→ The Gospels were written decades after the events they describe by unknown authors relying on oral traditions and earlier written sources, not firsthand experience.

Myth #5: “The Gospels give a consistent picture of Jesus.”

→ Each Gospel portrays a strikingly different version of Jesus from Mark’s suffering human to John’s divine Logos, revealing theological agendas more than biographical consistency.

Myth #6: “History confirms the Gospels.”

→ When examined critically, historical records outside the Bible don’t corroborate the key events of Jesus’ life, death, or resurrection narrative.

Myth #7: “Archaeology confirms the Gospels.”

→ Archaeological evidence supports the general backdrop of Roman-era Judea but fails to verify specific Gospel claims or the existence of Jesus himself.

Myth #8: “Paul and the Epistles corroborate the Gospels.”

→ Paul’s letters (the earliest Christian writings) reveal no awareness of a recent historical Jesus, focusing instead on a celestial Christ figure revealed through visions and scripture.

Myth #9: “Christianity began with Jesus and his apostles.”

→ Fitzgerald argues that Christianity evolved from earlier Jewish sects and mystery religions, with “Jesus” emerging as a mythologized figure around whom older beliefs coalesced.

Myth #10: “Christianity was totally new and different.”

→ The moral teachings, rituals, and savior motifs of early Christianity closely mirror surrounding pagan traditions and Greco-Roman mystery cults.

📘 Myth #1: “The Idea That Jesus Being a Myth Is Ridiculous”

This one sets the tone for the entire book— because it’s not even about evidence at first. It’s about social pressure.

Fitzgerald opens Nailed by calling out how the mythicist position (the idea that Jesus might never have existed) gets dismissed out of hand even by secular historians. As he points out, the problem isn’t that the evidence disproves mythicism. The problem is that we don’t apply the same historical standards we would to anyone else.

Case in point: Julius Caesar crossing the Rubicon.

When historians reconstruct that event, we have:

Multiple contemporary accounts from major Roman historians like Suetonius, Plutarch, Appian, and Cassius Dio .

Physical evidence — coins, inscriptions, and monuments produced during or shortly after Caesar’s lifetime.

Political and military documentation aligning with the timeline.

In contrast, for Jesus, we have:

No contemporary accounts.

No archaeological or physical evidence.

Gospels written decades later by anonymous authors who never met him.

That’s the difference between history and theology.

Even historian Bart Ehrman, who does believe Jesus existed, has called mythicists “the flat-earthers of the academic world.” Fitzgerald addresses that in the interview (not defensively, but critically) asking why questioning this one historical figure provokes so much emotional resistance.

As he puts it, if the same level of evidence existed for anyone else, no one would take it seriously.

✍️ Myth #4: “The Gospels Were Written by Eyewitnesses”

We dive into the authorship problem… who actually wrote the Gospels, when, and why it matters.

How Would We Know Jesus Existed? • Richard Carrier Blogs

🔀 Myth #5: “The Gospels Don’t Describe the Same Jesus”

⚖️ Contradictions Between the Gospels

1. Birthplace of Jesus — Bethlehem or Nazareth?

Matthew 2:1 – “Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king.”

Luke 2:4–7 – Joseph travels from Nazareth to Bethlehem for the census, and Jesus is born there.

John 7:41–42, 52 – Locals say, “The Messiah does not come from Galilee, does he?” implying Jesus was known as a Galilean, not from Bethlehem.

🔍 Mythicist take:

Bethlehem was retrofitted into the story to fulfill the Messianic prophecy from Micah 5:2. In early Christian storytelling, theological necessity (“he must be born in David’s city”) trumps biographical accuracy.

2. Jesus’ Genealogy — Two Lineages, Zero Agreement

Matthew 1:1–16 – Jesus descends from David through Solomon.

Luke 3:23–38 – Jesus descends from David through Nathan.

Even Joseph’s father differs: Jacob (Matthew) vs. Heli (Luke).

🔍 Mythicist take:

Two contradictory genealogies suggest not historical memory but theological marketing. Each author tailors Jesus’ lineage to fit symbolic patterns — Matthew emphasizes kingship; Luke, universality.

3. The Timing of the Crucifixion — Passover Meal or Preparation Day?

Mark 14:12–17 – Jesus eats the Passover meal with his disciples before his arrest.

John 19:14 – Jesus is crucified on the day of Preparation — before Passover begins — at the same time lambs are being slaughtered in the Temple.

🔍 Mythicist take:

This isn’t a detail slip; it’s theology. John deliberately aligns Jesus with the Paschal lamb, turning him into the cosmic sacrifice — a theological metaphor, not an eyewitness timeline.

4. Jesus’ Last Words — Four Versions, Four Theologies

Mark 15:34 – “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” → human anguish.

Luke 23:46 – “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” → serene trust.

John 19:30 – “It is finished.” → divine completion.

Matthew 27:46 – Echoes Mark’s despair, but adds cosmic drama (earthquake, torn veil).

🔍 Mythicist take:

Each Gospel shapes Jesus’ death to reflect its theology — Mark’s suffering human, Luke’s faithful martyr, John’s omniscient divine being. This isn’t eyewitness diversity; it’s evolving mythmaking.

5. Who Found the Empty Tomb — and What Did They See?

Mark 16:1–8 – Three women find the tomb open, see a young man in white, flee in fear, tell no one.

Matthew 28:1–10 – Two women see an angel descend, roll back the stone, and tell them to share the news.

Luke 24:1–10 – Several women find the stone already rolled away; two men in dazzling clothes appear.

John 20:1–18 – Mary Magdalene alone finds the tomb, then runs to get Peter; later she meets Jesus himself.

🔍 Mythicist take:

If this were a consistent historical event, we’d expect some harmony. Instead, we see mythic escalation: from a mysterious empty tomb (Mark) → to heavenly intervention (Matthew) → to divine encounter (John).

6. The Post-Resurrection Appearances — Where and to Whom?

Matthew 28:16–20 – Jesus appears in Galilee to the eleven.

Luke 24:33–51 – Jesus appears in Jerusalem and tells them to stay there.

Acts 1:4–9 – Same author as Luke, now extends appearances over forty days.

Mark 16 (longer ending) – A later addition summarizing appearances found in the other Gospels.

🔍 Mythicist take:

The resurrection narrative grows with time — geographically, dramatically, and theologically. Early silence (Mark) gives way to detailed appearances (Luke/John), mirroring the development of early Christian belief rather than eyewitness memory.

🌿 Final Thought

Whether you end up agreeing with Fitzgerald or not, the point isn’t certainty... it’s curiosity. The willingness to look at history without fear, even when it challenges what we’ve always been told.

And here’s the fun part! David actually wants to hear from you. If you’ve got questions, pushback, or something you want him to unpack next time, drop it in the comments or send it my way. I’ll collect your submissions and bring a few of them into Part Two when we dig into Myth #7 — “Archaeology Confirms the Gospels.”

and as always, maintain your curiosity, embrace skepticism, and keep tuning in. 🎙️

📖 Further Reading 📖

Foundational Mythicist Works:

Richard Carrier – On the Historicity of Jesus

Robert M. Price – The Christ-Myth Theory and Judaizing Jesus

Earl Doherty – The Jesus Puzzle

Gospel Fictions – Randel Helms

The Fable of Christ – Joseph Wheless

The Pagan Christ – Tom Harpur

The Historical Jesus – William Benjamin Smith

The mythic past : biblical archaeology and the myth of Israel

Did Jesus Exist? Jacob Berman and Dr. Jack Bull Versus Dr. Aaron Adair and Neil Godfrey

Mainstream Scholarship & Context

Bart Ehrman – Did Jesus Exist?

Jonathan Haidt – The Righteous Mind Why Good People are Divided by Religion and Politics

Critiques of Bart Ehrman

Earl Doherty – Response to Did Jesus Exist? (Vridar.org)

Richard Carrier – Christ Con (Stellar House Publishing)

René Salm – Analysis of Misquoting Jesus (Mythicist Papers)

