The more time I’ve spent unpacking high-control religion, the more I’ve noticed that the underlying dynamics don’t stay neatly confined to religious spaces. They show up in wellness culture, healing communities, nutrition advice, and self-improvement movements too. The subject matter changes, but some of the psychological patterns can look surprisingly familiar.

When I use the word fundamentalism, I’m not referring only to a particular religious movement. I’m talking about a mindset. A tendency toward rigid certainty, strict boundaries between right and wrong, insider and outsider, pure and impure. A tendency to reduce complex questions into simple rules and place increasing trust in systems, authorities, or doctrines that promise clarity and control.

While the term originated in religious contexts, the underlying pattern can emerge almost anywhere humans are searching for answers. Religion. Politics. Wellness culture. Diet culture. Even communities that pride themselves on questioning dogma can sometimes develop dogmas of their own.

I’ve certainly fallen into it myself.

There were seasons when I handed over far too much authority to practitioners, experts, and health influencers. I followed restrictive protocols that made me miserable, convinced that my discomfort was evidence that I simply needed more discipline, more commitment, or more faith in the process. Looking back, what stands out isn’t any particular diet or protocol. It’s how willing I was to override my own experience in service of a system that promised certainty.

That’s one reason I’ve become interested in the overlap between high-control religion and diet culture. Both tend to offer clear answers to messy problems. They divide the world into categories that feel easy to navigate: clean or toxic, faithful or deceived, healing or harming, on track or off track. Human beings are naturally drawn to these kinds of frameworks because ambiguity is uncomfortable. Complexity is exhausting. Certainty feels reassuring.

We’ve already explored how both high-control religion and diet culture capitalize on the brain’s tendency toward black-and-white thinking. What interests me now is what might be happening underneath that tendency.

Why do some people move from one rigid system to another? Why does someone leave a permissive spiritual environment only to embrace an intensely rule-bound one? Why does a person escape an extreme diet only to become devoted to a different nutritional doctrine a few years later? Why do some people seem to swing between opposites while maintaining the same level of certainty?

Part of the answer may lie in the brain’s relationship with control itself.

The feeling that we’ve finally found the right framework, the right explanation, the right set of rules can be incredibly rewarding. It reduces uncertainty. It creates a sense of order. It offers relief from the discomfort of not knowing. For a person who feels overwhelmed, anxious, lost, sick, grieving, or disconnected, that experience can feel less like restriction and more like safety.

And that may help explain why leaving one high-control system doesn’t automatically protect us from becoming attached to another.

The Illusion of Control and Dopamine

The concept of the “illusion of control” ties deeply into our brain’s reward system, particularly through dopamine, a neurotransmitter crucial for motivation and learning. When individuals believe they have control over situations, even when that control is illusory, their brains can release dopamine. This release can provide a rewarding feeling, reinforcing the behavior or belief that leads to this sense of control.

The brain’s craving for control plays a crucial role in how individuals respond to structured systems, be it in religion, diet culture, or Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) schemes. When we encounter a belief system or set of teachings that offers clear, structured guidance, it triggers a sense of control, even if that control is illusory. This perceived control is neurologically rewarding because it leads to the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with motivation and the reinforcement of behaviors of control over one’s body and health, triggering dopamine release and creating a feedback loop that encourages continued adherence. Similarly, religious fundamentalism often offers clear-cut guidelines on how to live, providing the same sense of security and control, thus reinforcing the behavior.

This perspective not only sheds light on why people might gravitate towards fundamentalism or diet culture but also opens up a discussion on the broader implications of how our brains can be influenced by the promise of control, even when that control is more perceived than real.

What Causes the Illusion of Control

The illusion of control is driven by several factors and provides psychological benefits.

In health and wellness, people often adhere to strict diets or exercise routines, believing they control their weight or fitness, even though genetics and other factors also play a role. This illusion of control can be comforting and encourage adherence.

Similarly, in religion, individuals may follow rigid rules or rituals, thinking they control their spiritual outcomes or moral status, which provides a sense of security and boosts self-esteem.

When did the concept of the illusion of control originate?

The concept, first described by psychologist Ellen Langer in 1975, was initially seen as a way to maintain self-esteem by attributing success to oneself and distancing from failure. Recent research suggests it results from misjudged causality, where people’s sense of control is distorted by their actions rather than actual influence.

Fundamentalism and Structured Belief Systems

Fundamentalism, with its rigid doctrines and absolute truths, can offer a powerful sense of control, especially for those who have previously encountered ambiguity or lack of structure. These rules provide a clear framework for living, reducing the anxiety that comes with uncertainty, and delivering a dopamine-driven sense of reward that reinforces their commitment to the system. This appeal to control can be understood through several key aspects:

1. Structure and Certainty

Fundamentalism provides a clear and structured framework for understanding the world and one’s place within it. This structured approach often includes strict rules, definitive answers, and a well-defined moral code. For individuals who have experienced the fluidity and unpredictability of hyper-charismatic or New Age movements, the stability offered by fundamentalist systems can be particularly attractive.

In fundamentalist belief systems, every aspect of life is often governed by established doctrines. This comprehensive structure can reduce the anxiety associated with uncertainty and ambiguity, offering a predictable environment where individuals feel they know the correct course of action. This sense of predictability can be a significant source of comfort, as it replaces the confusion and complexity of previous experiences with clear-cut answers.

2. The Illusion of Control and Dopamine

The dopamine-driven reward system plays a crucial role in why fundamentalism is appealing. When individuals adhere to the strict rules and guidelines of fundamentalism, their brain releases dopamine, providing a sense of satisfaction and reinforcement. This dopamine release occurs because the rigid structure of fundamentalism offers a perceived sense of control over one’s life and environment.

This sense of control, even if illusory, can be neurologically rewarding. The anticipation and experience of control lead to the release of dopamine, which reinforces the behavior and belief that adherence to fundamentalist teachings is beneficial. Over time, this feedback loop strengthens individuals’ commitment to the belief system, as the dopamine-driven rewards make the structured environment feel more gratifying and secure.

3. Regaining a Sense of Agency

For those coming from less structured or more ambiguous belief systems, fundamentalism can represent a way to regain a sense of agency and direction. After experiencing a lack of clarity or guidance, individuals may find the definitive answers and rules provided by fundamentalism to be reassuring. The shift towards a more structured belief system can be seen as an effort to reassert control over one’s life and decisions.

Fundamentalism’s clear boundaries and absolute truths provide a stark contrast to the uncertainty that may have characterized previous experiences. This transition can be particularly appealing for individuals seeking to regain stability and predictability. The rigid nature of fundamentalism offers a form of control that feels tangible and dependable, even if it is ultimately based on a set of beliefs rather than empirical evidence.

4. Community and Belonging

Fundamentalist communities often emphasize conformity and collective adherence to their doctrines. This communal aspect can further reinforce the illusion of control by providing social validation and support. Being part of a group that shares the same rigid beliefs can enhance the sense of belonging and reinforce the perceived control individuals feel.

The social reinforcement within fundamentalist groups contributes to the illusion of control by making individuals feel supported and validated in their adherence to the teachings. This communal validation can strengthen their commitment to the belief system, as the positive feedback from the group further activates the brain’s reward system.

5. Cognitive Dissonance and Commitment

Once individuals have invested significant time and energy into a fundamentalist belief system, cognitive dissonance can make it challenging to question or abandon their beliefs. The discrepancy between their initial expectations and any potential contradictions or failures within the system can lead them to double down on their commitment.

The illusion of control provided by fundamentalism makes it psychologically difficult to admit that the system may not offer the promised stability or certainty. This cognitive dissonance drives individuals to reinforce their adherence to the system, as admitting any flaws would undermine the very control and certainty they sought to obtain.

At its most basic, the allure of fundamentalism, whether religious or ideological, liberal or conservative, is that it provides an appealing order to things that are actually disorderly. -Peter Mountford

The Illusion of Control in Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) Schemes

Similarly to fundamentalist belief systems, MLMs leverage the illusion of control by presenting themselves as opportunities for individuals to take charge of their own success. Participants are led to believe that their efforts directly determine their earnings and advancement within the company. This illusion can be highly appealing, giving people a sense that their hard work and decisions will lead to tangible rewards.

The prospect of achieving success and the belief that one’s actions are under their control can trigger dopamine release in the brain. When individuals see small successes or receive positive feedback, it reinforces their belief in their ability to control their destiny, making them more likely to continue participating despite setbacks.

MLMs often provide structured guidelines, training, and motivational materials that create a sense of control. Participants are given specific strategies to follow, which can make them feel like they have a roadmap to success. This structure reinforces the illusion that they are in control of their outcomes, even when success largely depends on recruitment and team performance.

MLMs frequently emphasize personal responsibility and self-improvement. They promote the idea that success is a result of individual effort and perseverance, subtly shifting blame for any failures onto the individual rather than the system itself. This reinforces the illusion of control by making participants believe that if they follow the system closely enough, they will succeed.

The social aspect of MLMs, including group meetings, motivational events, and social media communities, can amplify the illusion of control. Participants often see others achieving success and feel motivated by their peers, which can strengthen their belief in their own ability to control their outcomes.

Once individuals have invested time, money, and effort into an MLM, the illusion of control can make it difficult for them to step away. The cognitive dissonance created by the gap between their expectations and reality can lead them to double down on their commitment, further reinforcing their belief in their control over their situation.

The Role of Power in the Illusion of Control

Powerful individuals (including CEOs, politicians, religious leaders, and MLM leaders) often overestimate their control over events beyond their expertise. This inflated sense of control can lead to hubris, risky decisions, and an all-or-nothing approach. For example, a wellness guru who believes they can control all aspects of health through strict regimens may push extreme diets or unproven supplements, driven by the illusion of control. Similarly, a religious leader might impose rigid doctrines, believing they can control or influence every aspect of followers’ lives.

This overconfidence and all-or-nothing mindset can result in extreme actions and decisions, as seen when individuals adopt overly restrictive health practices or dogmatic religious rules, ultimately leading them to lose touch with reality.

Appeal to Vulnerable Groups

One of the reasons high-control groups are so effective is that they rarely recruit people at their strongest.

Laura Dodsworth, in Free Your Mind, uses the term “blip” to describe those moments when our normal defenses are weakened. A blip can be something major such as grief, illness, divorce, financial hardship, or the loss of a loved one. It can also be something much smaller. Hunger. Exhaustion. Loneliness. Anxiety. The accumulation of stress. Even temporary disruptions can make us more receptive to ideas, communities, and solutions we might otherwise evaluate more critically.

This matters because uncertainty is uncomfortable. When life feels stable, we can tolerate ambiguity. We can sit with unanswered questions. But when the ground beneath us starts shifting, certainty becomes far more attractive.

The brain’s attraction to control helps explain why.

Research on the illusion of control suggests that people often overestimate their ability to influence outcomes, especially when they are personally invested in the result. Pathological gamblers, for example, frequently develop the conviction that they can somehow influence games governed entirely by chance. The belief itself becomes rewarding because it restores a sense of agency in situations that otherwise feel unpredictable.

Interestingly, some studies have found that depressed individuals are less susceptible to certain forms of illusory control, a phenomenon researchers have called “depressive realism.” While the concept remains debated, the finding is intriguing. People experiencing depression may sometimes perceive limits, risks, and constraints more accurately than those who maintain optimistic illusions about their ability to shape outcomes.

Whether through religion, politics, wellness culture, or self-help movements, the appeal is often similar. When people are overwhelmed by uncertainty, they are rarely searching for complexity. They are searching for relief.

This helps explain why funerals, memorials, and major life crises have historically been fertile ground for recruitment. George Orwell captured the dynamic bluntly in 1984: “Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in shapes of your own choosing.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have openly discussed focusing on what they call “ripe fruit,” individuals who are grieving or experiencing major life disruptions. In Brazil, recruiters have reportedly driven vehicles equipped with loudspeakers through cemeteries on All Souls’ Day, broadcasting sermons to mourners gathered to remember the dead. Naomi Klein’s concept of the Shock Doctrine comes to mind: moments of crisis creating opportunities for influence and social reorganization.

The same pattern appears online. Someone posts about returning to church after a difficult season, and suddenly they are surrounded by encouragement, affirmation, and attention. Hundreds of comments. Invitations. Praise. A sense of being seen. Some of that support may be entirely sincere. But it can also function as a powerful recruitment mechanism. Vulnerability paired with belonging is a potent combination.

The point is not that vulnerable people are gullible. The point is that all of us become more susceptible when our lives are disrupted. During periods of uncertainty, the promise of certainty feels less like an ideology and more like a lifeline.

Effects of the Illusion of Control

A sense of control is an adaptive trait linked to better health outcomes, including reduced risk of mortality and diseases, improved physical and cognitive function, and higher life satisfaction. It promotes positive behaviors like exercise and good sleep and enhances optimism and a sense of purpose.

However, the illusion of control can also lead to magical thinking, poor decision-making, and risky behaviors such as gambling, as it may encourage unrealistic beliefs and prevent thorough analysis of situations.

In Summary

Reflect on how the illusion of control might be influencing their own choices and beliefs. Consider whether a sense of control is driving your decisions in areas like health, religion, or business ventures. Understanding this psychological mechanism can empower you to make more informed choices and break free from patterns that may not truly serve your well-being. Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments or join the conversation on our social media channels to explore these ideas further.

Further Reading & Resources

A few of the books, articles, and ideas that informed this piece. Some focus directly on the illusion of control and dopamine. Others explore persuasion, uncertainty, vulnerability, and why humans are drawn to systems that promise certainty.

The Illusion of Control by Ellen J. Langer

Langer’s research laid much of the groundwork for understanding why people routinely overestimate their ability to influence outcomes. Her work remains one of the best starting points for exploring the psychology of control.

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

A deep dive into cognitive biases, mental shortcuts, and the many ways our brains can mislead us while convincing us we’re being rational.

Free Your Mind by Laura Dodsworth

One of the more interesting books I’ve encountered on persuasion, influence, and vulnerability. Dodsworth’s concept of the “blip” was particularly helpful for thinking about why people become more receptive to new beliefs during periods of disruption.

The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

A useful introduction to habit formation, reward loops, and why certain behaviors become so deeply ingrained.

Articles & Research

Illusion of Control (Psychology Today)

A straightforward overview of the concept and some of the classic research behind it.

The Truth About Dopamine and Your Brain (Psychology Today)

A helpful primer on dopamine’s role in motivation, anticipation, and reinforcement.

Biology of Motivation, Dopamine, and Brain Circuits That Mediate Pleasure

For readers interested in the neuroscience, this paper explores the brain systems involved in reward, motivation, and behavior.

Research on Depressive Realism

A fascinating area of study suggesting that people experiencing depression may sometimes perceive limits and outcomes more accurately than those operating under optimistic illusions. The research remains debated, but it raises interesting questions about realism, control, and human perception.

Related Ideas Worth Exploring

The illusion of control

Depressive realism

Terror management theory

Cognitive dissonance

Black-and-white thinking

Uncertainty reduction

Group identity and belonging

The psychology of conversion

The role of dopamine in motivation and reward

As always, I encourage readers to follow the evidence wherever it leads, including evidence that challenges the arguments made in this article. The goal isn’t to replace one certainty with another. It’s to better understand the psychological forces that shape all of us.

Until then, maintain your curiosity, embrace skepticism, and keep tuning in! 🎙️🔒