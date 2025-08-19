The Jesus Question: History, Lies and Faith

Most people think they know who Jesus was either the divine Son of God, as the Bible says, or a historical rabbi whose story was embellished over time. Few realize there’s another possibility…. that the Jesus we know may have been entirely invented. 😮

When I first encountered this idea, it felt like uncovering the ultimate cultural conspiracy: the Christian story that shaped Western civilization, morality, and faith was possible a hoax?

My guest today is Dr. David Skrbina — philosopher, author, and one of the most clear-eyed cultural critics I’ve read in a long time. He taught philosophy at the University of Michigan for over 15 years and has written or edited more than a dozen books, including Panpsychism in the West and The Metaphysics of Technology — both of which are currently stacked on my desk, waiting for me to dig in.

But the reason I invited him on today is to talk about a book that absolutely gripped me: The Jesus Hoax. I finished it in under two weeks and was stunned. Not just by the boldness of its central claim, but by the clarity and precision with which Dr. Skrbina lays out how and why the Jesus myth was constructed, and how it went on to reshape world history.

This conversation will certainly challenge some deeply held assumptions and that’s exactly the point. If we want to understand where we are culturally, spiritually, and historically, we have to be willing to question the stories we’ve inherited.

Here are the key angles that set his argument apart.

1. Myth vs. History

Skrbina allows that a Jewish agitator may have been crucified under Roman rule. But the miracle-working, resurrected “Son of God” (the Jesus worshipped in churches today) is a literary invention. Apologists like to collapse the two, insisting “historical Jesus” and “biblical Jesus” are the same. Skrbina separates them. That distinction is the starting point for his whole case.

2. From Myth to Hoax

Other Jesus mythicists (Richard Carrier, Robert Price, Earl Doherty) have shown how the Gospels borrow from earlier myths and contradict each other. Skrbina pushes further: he argues it wasn’t just sloppy mythmaking but a deliberate fabrication with motive.

His question isn’t only “is Jesus historical?” but “who stood to gain from inventing him?” His answer: Jewish writers created the myth as a way to weaken Roman culture, turning gentiles toward a religion that glorified Yahweh the God of Israel, suffering, celibacy, and blind faith.

3. The Jewish Context

Skrbina highlights two traits in Jewish thought:

The drive for domination: a future where all nations submit to Yahweh.

Misanthropy: disdain for non-Jews, well-documented in certain Old Testament passages.

Seen through this lens, Christianity looks less like an innocent spiritual movement and more like a cultural Trojan horse.

4. Paul the Cultural Saboteur

One of the sharpest parts of Skrbina’s book is his critique of Paul. Instead of the heroic saint of Sunday School, Paul comes off as an anti-family radical: promoting celibacy, scorning marriage, discouraging children, and elevating suffering over joy.

Later Church leaders like Augustine tried to soften this, but in his framing, Paul wasn’t building up gentile life- he was undermining it.

5. Faith vs. Reason

Another big theme: Skrbina argues that Western civilization was built on Greek reason, not Christian faith. Faith may have its place, but when it dominates reason, it corrodes culture. For him, Christianity is the moment blind faith began to overrule rational inquiry with consequences we’re still living through.

The Bigger Picture: Jesus Mythicism

Skrbina isn’t the first to question Jesus’ existence.

Richard Carrier argues Jesus began as a celestial being, only later historicized.

Robert Price points to myth parallels with pagan gods.

Earl Doherty emphasizes how Paul’s letters don’t describe a flesh-and-blood man.

Bart Ehrman, the mainstream counterweight, insists Jesus existed — but admits mythmaking and contradictions are everywhere.

Where Skrbina stands out is in calling Christianity not just myth but a hoax with motive. That edge makes his work uniquely controversial.

My Take: Why This Hit Me So Hard

I didn’t grow up a believer. My pull into Christianity happened later, through the mess of cultural forces around me: satanic panic, pandemic conspiracy theories, the “crunchy hippie-to-alt-right” pipeline that so many of us watched swallow friends and family. That atmosphere primed me to see Christianity as the only safe answer.

Later, books like The Righteous Mind (Jonathan Haidt) and The Case Against the Sexual Revolution (Louise Perry) convinced me religion had a function. It provided order, family structure, and moral grounding. I basically submitted to the idea that Christianity was my culture’s chosen religion, without digging too deep into whether the claims were true.

Reading Skrbina changed that. His argument made me stop and ask: Is this intellectually honest? Can I live with “placating” myself into a tradition just because it seems “useful”? His work forced me to see that blind faith, even if comforting, can come at the cost of integrity.

What makes Skrbina even more interesting is that he’s not anti-spiritual. He’s written on panpsychism, the idea that consciousness pervades the universe. He leaves room for faith and meaning, but not for hoaxes propped up as history. That’s why I want to bring him back for another conversation on spirituality beyond Christianity.

Why This Conversation Matters

If Dr. Skrbina’s right, Christianity isn’t built on a misunderstood rabbi or borrowed myths. It’s built on deliberate invention. That’s a hard red pill to swallow. But whether you agree or not, it raises essential questions:

If Jesus never existed, what does that mean for faith?

Can morality stand without Christianity?

What happens to a culture when blind faith overrides reason?

For Skrbina, morality and meaning don’t disappear. They just don’t depend on Jesus. (And they never did) Our deeper heritage is reason and philosophy. Much sturdier foundations than blind faith ever offered.

And for me, this conversation was about confronting the parts of my own story that I had avoided. About not settling for “useful myths” when the real question is truth.

📌 That’s all I have for you today folks! Whether you walk away disturbed, skeptical, or oddly relieved, The Jesus Hoax pushes us into territory most scholars tiptoe around. And that’s why I wanted this conversation on the podcast.

Until next time,

Stay curious, embrace skepticism and keep tuning in!

Contact Dr. Skrbina: Books, News, Links | Univ of Michigan Dearborn | David Skrbina, PhD

An open letter to liberals

I mentioned Gnostic Informant towards the end of the interview, so sharing this video here for anyone interested in another rabbit hole. 🐇🕳️

📖 Further Reading 📖

Foundational Mythicist Works:

Richard Carrier – On the Historicity of Jesus

Robert M. Price – The Christ-Myth Theory and Judaizing Jesus

Earl Doherty – The Jesus Puzzle

David Skrbina – The Jesus Hoax

Gospel Fictions – Randel Helms

The Fable of Christ – Joseph Wheless

The Pagan Christ – Tom Harpur

Nailed, Jesus: Mything in Action Vol 1-3 – David Fitzgerald

The Historical Jesus – William Benjamin Smith

VIDEOS: Jesus Mythicists Winning the Debates Highlights from KnowMoreNews

Did Jesus Exist? Jacob Berman and Dr. Jack Bull Versus Dr. Aaron Adair and Neil Godfrey

The Jesus Code- KnowMoreNews

Mainstream Scholarship & Context

Bart Ehrman – Did Jesus Exist?

Jonathan Haidt – The Righteous Mind Why Good People are Divided by Religion and Politics

Louise Perry – The Case Against the Sexual Revolution

Critiques of Bart Ehrman

Earl Doherty – Response to Did Jesus Exist? (Vridar.org)

Richard Carrier – Christ Con (Stellar House Publishing)

René Salm – Analysis of Misquoting Jesus (Mythicist Papers)

Broader Philosophical & Cultural Context