Originally recorded in 2024. Since then, the dynamic discussed in this episode has shifted significantly—Brandi has blocked me, and I’ve since released a full podcast episode unpacking the fallout.

This week’s episode of Taste of Truth Tuesdays takes a closer look at multi-level marketing (MLM) companies and the psychological mechanisms that keep people invested long after the cracks start to show.

MLMs don’t just sell products. They sell a narrative: one centered on financial freedom, independence, and unlimited potential. On the surface, it presents as opportunity. In practice, it often relies on a combination of emotional leverage, social pressure, and distorted thinking patterns that make it difficult for people to step back and evaluate what’s actually happening.

At first glance, these systems look appealing. They target people who want flexibility, who feel stuck financially, or who are looking for a way out of traditional work structures. That’s not accidental. It’s strategic.

But underneath those promises, there are patterns worth paying attention to.

Magical Thinking as a Business Model

One of the most consistent dynamics in MLM environments is the promotion of what psychologists refer to as “magical thinking”—the idea that belief, visualization, or mindset alone can materially influence outcomes.

This shows up in messaging like:

“If you believe in the product, it will work”

“If you stay consistent, success is inevitable”

“If it’s not working, you need to check your mindset”

There’s a subtle but important shift happening there.

Responsibility moves away from the structure and onto the individual.

A 2019 study published in Frontiers in Psychology examined how MLMs market products such as supplements and essential oils, often attaching exaggerated or unverified claims to them. While the products vary, the underlying pattern is consistent: confidence is substituted for evidence.

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Why This Matters

Magical thinking isn’t just harmless optimism in this context. It has real consequences.

It creates a false sense of control, where people believe outcomes are entirely within their personal influence, even when structural limitations are doing most of the work.

It can also lead to poor decision-making, especially when health claims are involved. When products are framed as solutions for serious conditions without evidence, people may delay or avoid legitimate treatment.

But the more significant effect is psychological.

When success is framed as inevitable, failure has to be explained. And in MLM systems, that explanation almost always points back to the individual—lack of effort, lack of belief, lack of discipline.

That feedback loop is what keeps people in longer than they otherwise would stay.

Coercive Loyalty and Social Pressure

Beyond belief systems, MLMs rely heavily on social dynamics.

They create tightly connected communities where positivity is expected, skepticism is discouraged, and recruitment is normalized. Over time, this produces a form of coercive loyalty.

People aren’t just participating in a business model. They’re embedded in a network.

Leaving doesn’t just mean walking away from a product. It often means disrupting relationships, losing social support, and admitting that the promised outcome isn’t materializing.

That’s a much harder exit.

There’s also a consistent pattern of emotional reframing.

Struggle is interpreted as a personal shortcoming. Doubt is framed as negativity. Questioning the system is often discouraged, either directly or indirectly.

Again, the structure remains untouched. The individual absorbs the pressure.

Why People Stay Longer Than They Should

From the outside, it’s easy to ask why people don’t leave sooner.

From the inside, it looks different.

There’s financial investment.

There’s identity.

There’s community.

And there’s the belief—reinforced constantly—that success is just one more push away.

By the time someone starts seriously questioning it, they’re often already deeply entangled.

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Final Thought

MLMs persist because they align with very real psychological tendencies—hope, belief in upward mobility, the desire for control, and the pull of community.

None of those are inherently bad.

But when they’re leveraged inside a system that benefits from keeping people invested regardless of outcome, they become tools.

Understanding those dynamics doesn’t just help you evaluate MLMs. It sharpens your ability to recognize similar patterns in other areas where belief, identity, and pressure start to blur together.

Listen to the Episode

If you’ve ever been approached with a “business opportunity,” or you’ve watched someone you know get pulled into one of these systems, this episode breaks down what’s happening beneath the surface.

And if you’ve been through it yourself, you’ll probably recognize more of it than you expect.