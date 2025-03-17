Last summer, I wrote about Bad Therapy on my website, but I never shared it here on Substack. After reflecting on the conversations surrounding the book, I felt it was time to bring this discussion to the forefront, especially as therapy and mental health continue to evolve as topics in both religious and secular circles. This is particularly relevant for future interviews where we’ll explore how therapy has often pathologized normal human experiences, turning natural emotional responses into issues that need to be fixed.

Bad Therapy, written by Abigail Shrier, has been making waves, particularly among evangelical and fundamentalist communities. Voices like Alicia Childers and Natasha Crain have voiced support for the book, discussing its critiques of modern therapy on platforms like the Unshaken Faith Podcast (#39). Their perspectives are rooted in a conservative Christian worldview that tends to dismiss secular therapy as incompatible with faith. While the book itself doesn’t dive deeply into religious or spiritual matters, its critique of modern therapeutic practices aligns with certain conservative critiques of secular psychology, making it a touchstone for discussions within faith-based communities.

As someone who has navigated significant mental health challenges, including trauma from adverse childhood experiences, I’ve found therapy to be an invaluable tool. Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), in particular, has been crucial in helping me manage my emotions and work through my past trauma. But I’ve also seen how therapy can be misused and weaponized for ideological purposes, whether from conservative or progressive perspectives.

This brings us back to Bad Therapy. Critics of the book, especially those from a more evidence-based background, have pointed out several key flaws. Bad Therapy offers an extremely critical take on modern therapy, claiming that it has often failed to produce results for young people struggling with emotional development. Shrier highlights what she perceives as an overpathologizing of normal adolescent behavior and a tendency to treat young people as more fragile than they actually are.

However, the book doesn’t explicitly discuss the role of faith or spiritual beliefs in therapy. Instead, Shrier’s critiques focus on the psychological and emotional development of youth, especially within the context of therapy practices that she believes may be contributing to a delay in the transition to adulthood. Yet, despite its secular focus, Bad Therapy has been picked up by some conservative Christian voices who see it as part of a larger critique of secular psychology. For them, therapy that doesn't align with “biblical teaching,” or that doesn’t emphasize faith-based solutions, can be seen as flawed or even damaging. This is evident in the way the book has been embraced by figures like Allie Beth Stuckey, who has defended John MacArthur's biblical counseling program (the same abusive biblical counseling program affiliated with the ACBC).

This is a topic that hits close to home for me. As someone who has navigated significant mental health challenges, including trauma from adverse childhood experiences, therapy has been a lifeline. Therapy isn’t just a theoretical concept for me—it’s something I’ve relied on to rebuild my mental health and sense of self.

In this post, I’ll revisit some of the criticisms of Bad Therapy and offer my own thoughts on why these critiques are worth considering. We’ll also touch on the importance of engaging in a more nuanced conversation about therapy, faith, and mental health—one that transcends simplistic narratives and explores the deeper complexities.

The Key Criticisms of Bad Therapy and the Research Behind Them

If you're looking for a more thorough and well-researched critique of Bad Therapy, I highly recommend reading Meghan Bell's article, Bad Journalism: The Problems with Abigail Shrier's "Bad Therapy." In her piece, Bell takes a deep dive into the issues with Shrier's arguments, including sloppy citations, inconsistencies, and a glaring failure to engage with crucial research on brain development. Bell’s work highlights the significant flaws in Bad Therapy's premise and offers a more evidence-based perspective on the complexities of mental health and youth development. For anyone interested in why Shrier's book falls short on multiple fronts, Bell’s critique is a must-read.

1. Lack of Empirical Evidence

One of the most glaring issues with Bad Therapy is its reliance on anecdotal evidence over solid scientific research. While Shrier’s personal observations and individual stories are compelling, they don’t carry the weight of empirical studies that can support broad claims about the efficacy or failings of therapy.

Shrier critiques the way modern therapy has influenced youth, particularly the delayed transition to adulthood, but these conclusions are based more on personal experiences than on robust research. This is where I find myself at odds with the book—anecdotal evidence may be relatable, but it doesn’t necessarily represent the broader reality of therapy's role in people's lives.

For example, The Coddling of the American Mind by Greg Lukianoff and Jon Haidt provides a more research-based analysis of how societal trends, such as overprotective parenting and social media, are affecting youth development. Their findings are grounded in empirical studies, and they offer a more comprehensive view of why many young people struggle today. I think Bad Therapy would have benefited from a similar grounding in research, rather than relying on personal narratives to make sweeping claims.

2. Overgeneralization of Today’s Youth

Another problem with Bad Therapy is its tendency to generalize about today’s youth. The book portrays an entire generation as immature and dependent. While it’s true that many young people face challenges in their journey toward adulthood, it’s inaccurate and unfair to suggest that all youth are struggling in the same way.

I’m often reminded of the strength and resilience I’ve witnessed in younger generations, particularly in my own work with clients and in my personal experiences. Many young people today are navigating unprecedented challenges, from economic instability to societal shifts. Yet, Bad Therapy glosses over these challenges, choosing to focus almost exclusively on individual-level factors like parenting and technology use.

By doing so, the book misses the bigger picture. It disregards the significant social, economic, and cultural factors that influence the lives of today’s youth. From rising student debt to the gig economy, these larger forces are contributing to the struggles many young people face in achieving independence. The complexity of this issue cannot be reduced to a simple narrative of immaturity or dependency.

3. Oversimplification of Complex Issues

Beyond overgeneralization, Bad Therapy simplifies the complex web of factors contributing to delayed adulthood. Critics have argued that the book places too much emphasis on individual factors—like parenting styles or excessive screen time—without considering the broader societal structures that are impacting youth development.

Economic instability, social inequality, and changing cultural norms are all key elements that influence the lives of young people. To ignore these larger structural issues is to overlook a critical part of the puzzle. Delayed adulthood is not just about the individual; it’s shaped by systemic factors that cannot be easily dismissed.

I think this point is especially important. We can’t just blame technology or parenting for the struggles of today’s youth—there are deeper issues at play that need to be addressed if we want to help young people thrive in the modern world. Without acknowledging these broader issues, we risk oversimplifying the conversation and failing to offer real solutions.

Share

4. Spiritual Bypassing and Weaponizing Faith

One of the more troubling aspects of Bad Therapy is how it is being leveraged within evangelical circles to promote spiritual bypassing. Spiritual bypassing is the use of faith or religious practices to avoid dealing with deeper emotional or psychological issues. In some evangelical communities, the book is being used to argue that all secular therapy is flawed or even demonic, and that faith alone is sufficient to address mental health struggles.

As someone who has wrestled with both faith and mental health, I’m deeply concerned about this. Faith is an essential part of healing for many, but it doesn’t negate the importance of seeking professional help when necessary. Prayer and scripture can be incredibly powerful, but they shouldn’t replace the kind of self-reflection and professional support that therapy provides.

I’ve personally seen the harm caused by spiritual bypassing—when people are encouraged to pray away their problems or deny the need for therapy in favor of “biblical solutions.” This not only inhibits personal growth but can also lead to further emotional suppression, preventing individuals from engaging with their pain and ultimately healing. Therapy, done right, can provide a space to explore and understand one’s beliefs and emotions in a safe, non-judgmental environment.

5. A Call for a More Nuanced Conversation

While Bad Therapy does raise some valid concerns, especially about the state of modern therapy, it ultimately fails to offer a well-rounded perspective. Critics are calling for a more nuanced conversation—one that acknowledges the complexity of the issues at hand. Therapy isn’t inherently bad. Like any tool, it can be misused, but when applied appropriately, it can help individuals understand themselves and navigate the challenges they face.

I believe we need a more balanced approach to discussing therapy, especially within religious communities. Therapy doesn’t invalidate one’s faith—it can complement it, offering insights and support that help individuals grow emotionally and spiritually. We don’t have to choose between faith and therapy—we can embrace both.

In conclusion, while Bad Therapy contributes to an important discussion about mental health and youth development, it ultimately oversimplifies and overlooks the broader societal factors that shape these issues. Therapy, when done right, can be a powerful tool for healing, and it’s important to engage in a more nuanced conversation about its role in modern life.

I’d love to hear your thoughts—especially if you’ve read Bad Therapy or have any experiences with therapy, faith, or mental health challenges. What’s your take on the conversation the book is sparking? Do you think it’s offering valuable insights, or does it miss the mark?