Today, we're hopping back on the wild ride through my personal journey of radicalization into high control religion and some eye-opening trends in today's world.

Have you heard about the "crunchy hippie to alt-right pipeline"? It's this wild phenomenon where people who start off into alternative wellness and New Age practices slowly get exposed to far-right ideologies. Thanks to social media algorithms and some pretty persuasive influencers who mix wellness content with conspiracy theories and extreme views, this shift happens without you even noticing. 🌿➡️🛑 So, what are the key points of this pipeline? How does social media fit into all this? 📱🤳

Unveiling the Influence: Social Media's Role in Recruitment and Brainwashing – Taste0ftruth Tuesdays

