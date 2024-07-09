Taste of Truth

Taste of Truth

Taste of Truth
Taste of Truth Tuesdays
Unveiling the Influence: Social Media's Role in Recruitment and Brainwashing
0:00
-21:54

Unveiling the Influence: Social Media's Role in Recruitment and Brainwashing

Megan Leigh Abernathy's avatar
Megan Leigh Abernathy
Jul 09, 2024

Welcome back to Taste0ftruth Tuesdays! Today, we're hopping back on the wild ride through my personal journey of radicalization into high control religion and some eye-opening trends in today's world. 🎢

Have you heard about the "crunchy hippie to alt-right pipeline"? It's this wild phenomenon where people who start off into alternative wellness and New Age practices slowly get exposed to far-right ideologies. Thanks to social media algorithms and some pretty persuasive influencers who mix wellness content with conspiracy theories and extreme views, this shift happens without you even noticing. 🌿➡️🛑 So, what are the key points of this pipeline? How does social media fit into all this? 📱🤳

We're breaking it down in today's episode, and trust me, you don't want to miss it. Grab your headphones and let's get into it! 🎧🔥 Unveiling the Influence: Social Media’s Role in Recruitment and Brainwashing – Taste0ftruth Tuesdays

🙏 Please help this podcast reach a larger audience in hope to encourage others! To do so: leave a 5⭐️ review and send it to a friend! Thank you for listening! I’d love to hear from you, find me on Instagram!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ @taste0ftruth⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Pinterest!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Megan Leigh Abernathy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture