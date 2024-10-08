Well Considered: Mastering Informed Consent in Medicine

This week, we're joined by the founder of Just the Inserts 🩺💊, diving deep into her new book, Well Considered, and the importance of informed consent in medical decisions. Here’s what we’ll be covering:

✨ What inspired Well Considered—was there a pivotal moment behind its creation?📝 Breaking down 'informed consent' and why it’s a game-changer in healthcare decisions.📜 Are inserts meant for legal reasons only? We tackle critics who claim Just the Inserts stirs up unnecessary fear and misinformation.💡 How to handle feeling rushed by healthcare providers and stand firm in your decisions.💉 The hot debate: balancing individual choice with public health, especially when it comes to your choices.🧠 How to ensure you’re getting the right info from your doctor when choosing prescription meds.✔️ And 3 actionable tips to start making informed medical choices today!

Tune in for a powerful conversation on taking control of your health decisions!

Just the Inserts

Shedding ℹ

Just the Alternatives

🙏 Please help this podcast reach a larger audience in hope to edify & encourage others! To do so: leave a 5⭐️ review and send it to a friend! Thank you for listening! I’d love to hear from you, find me on Instagram!⁠⁠⁠ @taste0ftruth⁠⁠⁠ or⁠⁠⁠ Pinterest! ⁠⁠ ⁠