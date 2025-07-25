Taste of Truth

Brian
Jul 25

I don't like the executive order--don't like it at all. But....

There are clearly people in conditions and mental states that appear to be incapable of making decent decisions for themselves. What do we do with them? What is the most loving, caring thing we *can* do for them? Clearly, giving them a tent and free food is NOT it.

Many years ago, when Michael Shellenberger (author of 'San Fransicko') was on JRE he made a point of emphasizing that it was necessary to, at times, force people who were in open air drug markets (his term) to do things they did not want to do. Specifically: not take drugs. He's right; but I don't know where to draw that line of when it is OK to make an adult's decisions for them.

On a (slightly) related note: Did you see the report that, all told, the tri-county area (Portland, Oregon's three counties) spends around $750M on homeless every year? Add that to the fact that Big Pink (The US Bancorp tower) just sold for $45M (down from the 2015 sale @$372M) and you've got a situation where the homeless industrial complex could buy the biggest office building in Oregon and STILL have $700M a year for whatever else they blow money on. It is all kind of amazing to me.

Fallon Clark
Jul 25

The entire DSM-IV is a slippery slope of pathologization instead of recognizing and addressing trauma, both the capital "T" kind and the lowercase "t" kind. Forcing institutionalization from elitist compassion is nothing more than pushing to hide the undesirables. It's gross, unnecessary, and well outside the job description of the prez.

