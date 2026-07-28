When the Iron Becomes an Altar

Hey Hey, Welcome back to Taste of Truth Tuesdays!

What if strength training wasn’t simply about building muscle?

What if stepping beneath a barbell could become an act of devotion?

In this episode, I sit down with Awen aka Outlaw Priestess, whose approach to physical training challenges many of our modern assumptions about both fitness and spirituality.

For her, the gym isn’t merely a place to improve health or appearance. It becomes sacred space—a place where discipline becomes ritual, physical hardship becomes offering, and strength training becomes a way of cultivating relationship with the divine.

Throughout our conversation, we explore questions like:

What is Primal Druidry, and what makes it a living tradition rather than an attempt to recreate the ancient past?

Why has strength training become such a central part of her spiritual practice?

What changes when exercise becomes ritual instead of self-improvement?

How does physical discipline shape character, devotion, and spiritual life?

What does she mean when she describes receiving guidance through training?

How do we think carefully about deeply personal spiritual experiences without dismissing them…or accepting them uncritically?

One aspect of our discussion that I found especially compelling is the challenge it poses to a very modern assumption: that the body is simply a vehicle for the mind. Throughout history, many religious and philosophical traditions have understood bodily practices (whether fasting, pilgrimage, martial arts, dance, or manual labor) as capable of shaping the soul.

This conversation asks whether lifting weights might belong in that lineage.

Even if you don’t share her theology or spiritual framework, I think the deeper questions are worth exploring.

Can repeated physical practice become a form of prayer?

Can discipline become devotion?

Can the body become a place where meaning is discovered rather than simply performed?

Those are the questions at the heart of this conversation.

As always, the goal isn’t to tell you what to believe. It’s to explore ideas with curiosity, ask better questions, and think more deeply about the relationship between body, mind, and the search for the sacred.

Thank you for taking the time to listen/watch, comment and share. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts.

Links:

Druidic Discipline: Physicality as Spiritual Practice

-https://substack.com/@primaldruidry - Insta