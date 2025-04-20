Which Cross Are You Preaching?

It’s Easter Sunday. The lilies are out, the hallelujah choruses are loud, and the smell of honey-baked ham is creeping in from the fellowship hall. But under all the shine and pastel, there’s something haunting at the core of this holiday: a public execution. A cross. A body. Blood.

Christians call it atonement.

But what that actually means? Well, that depends on who you ask—and good luck getting a straight answer in a Reformed church.

The dominant narrative many of us were handed is this: Jesus died because we’re disgusting sinners and God is so holy He can’t even look at us unless someone gets punished. So, Jesus took the cosmic beatdown on our behalf. This is Penal Substitutionary Atonement (PSA), and in many evangelical spaces, it's treated not as a theory, but as the gospel itself. You're not just wrong if you question it—you're a heretic.

What they never told us? PSA wasn’t even on the radar for the first thousand years of Christianity.

There are, in fact, multiple historical atonement theories, and they evolved in response to different cultural needs, questions, and philosophical frameworks. In The Religious Refugee's, Dr. Mark Gregory Karris does what most pastors won’t: he lays them out clearly and compassionately, without shaming those who are deconstructing harmful versions.

So, let’s take a walk-through history—not to “pick a favorite,” but to understand the theology behind the cross. Because every atonement theory says something very specific about who you believe God to be.

1. The Moral Influence Theory

One of the earliest interpretations of the atonement, the Moral Influence Theory teaches that Jesus Christ came and died not to satisfy cosmic justice or defeat a metaphysical enemy, but to bring about a moral and spiritual awakening within humanity. His life, teachings, and death serve as a radical example of self-giving love—a catalyst meant to transform hearts, inspire virtue, and reform society from the inside out.

This perspective places less emphasis on divine wrath or transactional justice and more on the transformative power of Christ’s character and actions. Jesus is our teacher, our example, our guide—and ultimately, our first martyr, put to death not to appease God but because of the threat His moral clarity posed to systems of power and corruption.

While the theory was shaped significantly by Augustine in the 4th century, it's important to note the nuances: Augustine did not believe in human free will in the way the Moral Influence Theory later came to emphasize. Instead, he taught that humans were incapable of true moral change apart from God’s sovereign grace. So, while the broader theory centers on free will and moral responsibility, Augustine’s framing reminded early theologians that transformation was ultimately a divine partnership—God initiating the change through the Spirit, and humans responding.

In this view, salvation isn’t about escaping punishment but about becoming whole patterning our lives after Jesus, letting His example draw out the light within us. The crucifixion isn’t a transactional moment that "saves" us—it’s the inevitable consequence of living a life fully committed to radical love, truth, and justice.

2. Christus Victor (3rd–4th century – early Church fathers)

This was the dominant view for the first millennium of Christianity. Jesus’ death isn’t about satisfying wrath—it’s about defeating evil. His resurrection breaks the powers of sin, death, and the devil. He’s not taking a punishment—He’s staging a jailbreak.

What this says about God: God is a liberator, not a punisher. Divine power is exercised through love, not domination.

3. Ransom Theory (also early church, developed alongside Christus Victor)

Jesus’ death is the “ransom” paid to free humanity. Some said the ransom was paid to Satan (an idea that didn’t age well), others took it metaphorically. Either way, it's about liberation, not appeasement.

What this says about God: God is willing to do whatever it takes to rescue His people—even entering enemy territory.

4. Satisfaction Theory (11th century – Anselm)

This is where things start shifting toward punishment. Anselm reframes atonement using feudal honor culture. God’s honor was offended by sin; Jesus’ death restores that honor. It’s not about wrath (yet), but it plants the seed of a transactional, debt-based gospel.

What this says about God: God is a feudal Lord whose dignity must be restored before reconciliation is possible.

5. Penal Substitutionary Atonement (16th century – Reformers)

Here’s where it gets bloody. Jesus doesn’t just restore God’s honor—He takes your punishment. God’s wrath must be satisfied, and the cross becomes a cosmic courtroom. PSA is the lovechild of Calvinism and Reformation logic, and it’s still the most popular theory in evangelical circles today.

What this says about God: God can’t forgive without violence. Someone has to pay, and it’s Jesus.

6. Moral Influence Theory (12th century – Abelard, resurging today)

Jesus’ death demonstrates the depth of divine love and inspires us to love in return. There’s no wrath, no ransom—just radical empathy and moral clarity. It’s not about appeasing God—it’s about awakening us.

What this says about God: God leads by example. Love transforms hearts, not threats of hell.

7. Scapegoat Theory (20th century – René Girard)

Humans are the violent ones—not God. We project our wrath onto scapegoats to maintain control and social order. Jesus exposes that cycle by becoming the scapegoat and refusing to return violence for violence. The cross unmasks our need for blood, not God’s.

What this says about God: God doesn’t need a sacrifice—we do. And Jesus came to break that cycle.

So... why does this matter?

Because when you preach the cross, you’re telling people something deeply formative about the character of God.

And as Dr. Karris argues—especially for religious refugees who have been spiritually abused—the version of atonement you’ve internalized can either heal or harm. If the cross is about satisfying wrath, it reinforces shame, control, and codependent faith. But if the cross is about revealing love, disarming power, and liberating humanity, then it becomes the opposite of trauma—it becomes the start of healing.

Karris gently unpacks these views without dogma. He affirms that many people who grew up in punitive frameworks are not wrong to feel betrayed. They were sold a version of God who behaves more like an abuser than a loving parent. His invitation is not to throw it all out, but to re-see the cross through the lens of compassion, justice, and divine love.

Not all atonement theories are created equal. Some comfort. Some control. Some empower. Some abuse.

So, the real question is: Which cross are you preaching?

Because whichever one you choose is shaping how you see God. Yourself. Others. Pain. Justice. Hope.

And in a time like this—when spiritual darkness is not metaphor, but a lived experience—we need more than just theological precision. We need light.

As

KW NORTON

put it so poignantly this week:

“Magical in the sense that the life-giving creator created us with the natural elemental perfection of the universe in mind. In that sense we are indeed magical – and powerful enough to overcome and to dispel – this darkness which has fallen upon us all. We live in a time of spiritual darkness and of spiritual warfare where Satanic forces are pitted against our beautiful and compassionate vulnerability as human beings. With all of the paths of feeling and all of the logic and reason we have at our beck and call we must stand against this darkness. We must each be the light we wish to see in the world. In ways I cannot explain in this essay we are each the light and each the darkness. It is time to be the light we hold within us. As we have been told so often – it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.”

So maybe this Easter, instead of asking “Which theory is correct?”-we start by asking:

What kind of God do I believe in?

What kind of gospel am I living?

What kind of light am I carrying into the world?

Sources:

7 Theories of the Atonement Summarized - Stephen D. Morrison

BOOK: RELIGIOUS REFUGEES - Mark Karris

"Death and Life by a Thousand Cuts" by Mark Karris , M.A., M.Div.