It’s baffling….if not outright alarming…how often I see otherwise thoughtful Substack writers citing or platforming Josh Slocum, host of the Disaffected podcast, as if he’s some kind of truth-teller or psychological expert.

The man has no formal training in psychology, psychiatry, or counseling. He is not a clinician. He is not a researcher. Yet he regularly pontificates on complex mental health issues, particularly Cluster B personality disorders, as though he were delivering lectures at Johns Hopkins. 🚩

Instead, Slocum’s “authority” comes from personal anecdotes-chiefly about his abusive mother, who he has publicly claimed had Borderline and Narcissistic Personality Disorders. He’s built an entire brand around this trauma, positioning himself as both victim and expert. And let’s be clear: lived experience can be valuable. But when that experience is unprocessed and weaponized against others under the guise of “analysis,” it stops being helpful and becomes deeply harmful.

His podcast is full of ad hominem attacks dressed up as diagnostics. He routinely assigns clinical labels to strangers, creators, authors, even fellow Substack writers without knowing them or engaging their work in good faith.

This is not psychological insight. It’s emotional venting masquerading as commentary.

And yet… people keep citing him. Sharing him. Hosting him on their podcasts. Why?

This is exactly what so many of us have warned about: individuals with no clinical credentials using their personal experiences as a megaphone for dangerous pseudoscience.

Slocum is a case study in how unresolved trauma, when given a microphone and a bit of clout, can mutate into something performatively cruel and inexplicably celebrated.

For example, on his website joshuaslocum.net, he openly discusses his upbringing with a personality-disordered parent and his experiences in progressive institutions. Yet nowhere is there evidence of clinical oversight, peer-reviewed research, or training in mental health. And still, he offers “consulting” services for people dealing with narcissistic abuse. That is, at best, ethically murky.

And let’s not gloss over this: he runs a coaching business without a single credential or background in coaching. As someone who’s been in this industry for over 20 years, let me be clear—that is one of the biggest red flags there is. Coaching without training isn’t just misleading. It’s dangerous. It opens the door to exploitation, misinformation, and harm especially when it involves people navigating trauma or abuse.

There’s a reason credentialing exists. Skipping that process while selling guidance to vulnerable people is, frankly, predatory.

His content often conflates political disagreement with pathology. Disagree with him? You’re part of a narcissistic cabal. Ask for nuance? You must be a borderline. It’s the very definition of a diagnostic smear campaign: a tool frequently used by manipulators, not healers.

Even his tone is telling. He doesn’t speak with curiosity or compassion. He speaks with certainty, superiority, and scorn. That’s not education. That’s reenactment.

So why do so many smart people keep platforming him? Is it the performative rage? The anti-woke flavor that aligns with certain political leanings? Or do we just have a growing taste for content that feels authoritative because it’s delivered with conviction even if it’s built on shaky, subjective ground?

Josh Slocum is not just misinformed-he’s dangerous. Because when someone confidently diagnoses strangers, distorts psychology into an ideological weapon, and masks their own emotional unraveling as public service, it doesn’t just mislead people. It retraumatizes them. It emboldens others to do the same.

Substack is supposed to be a platform for thoughtful discourse. But if this is the kind of figure we keep elevating, we have to ask ourselves: is it really about truthor just about whose outrage feels most palatable?

Because frankly, I’m ready to log off if this is what “independent thought” has come to mean.

