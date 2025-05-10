Taste of Truth

Taste of Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crimson's avatar
Crimson
2d

I have only seen his notes. But I enjoy the public sharing of different ideas. Don’t you think the credentialed experts at, for example psychology today, have a lot of explaining to do? They seem to get a lot of things wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Megan Leigh Abernathy
Brian's avatar
Brian
2d

Don't log off. Yes, this is the new media--but it requires truth-tellers to point out the lies. Editors don't cut it any more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Megan Leigh Abernathy
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Megan Leigh Abernathy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture