Breaking Down the Power Play: Women’s Suffrage, Christian Patriarchy, & Trad Wife Propaganda

In this episode, we explore the intertwined topics of women's suffrage, Christian nationalism, and 'trad wife' propaganda. We trace their historical roots and discuss their modern-day implications, including the evolution of kitchen design and my personal deconstruction journey. 🗳️✝️👩‍🍳

🔍 My Deconstruction Journey I share my experiences deconstructing abuse within the church, uncovering the patriarchal roots of complementarianism, and its role in perpetuating oppression and abuse. I also explore why I ended up leaving progressive circles, discussing the radicalization of the left and how it influenced my journey. 🚪🔦

🔗 The Trad Wife Movement: Modern Echoes of Patriarchy We examine how the 'trad wife' and stay-at-home girlfriend movements align with patriarchal values and how they appeal to women seeking fulfillment in traditional roles, often without realizing the deeper implications. 💍🏡

📜 Women's Suffrage: Celebrating the 19th Amendment In honor of the 19th Amendment's anniversary, we reflect on the significance of women's right to vote and the ongoing struggles faced by women of color in achieving true equality. 📅🗳️

🏡 Kitchen Design: A Mirror of Societal Values From isolated, utilitarian spaces to open, inclusive environments, we explore how kitchen design reflects evolving gender roles and societal values. 🍽️🏠

📚 Patriarchy and Ballerina Farm: A Critical Look We dive into how Ballerina Farm reflects and perpetuates traditional gender roles and patriarchal values through its content and lifestyle branding, and the broader implications of this trend. 📖⚖️

🌊 Christian Nationalism and Women's Rights Discussing the growing influence of Christian nationalism, we analyze its impact on women's rights, including Nancy Pearcey's controversial stance on women's suffrage. 🏛️🔍

💬 Houseinhabit's Perspective on Traditional Roles Exploring Houseinhabit's view that traditional gender roles are a personal choice rather than a reflection of patriarchal oppression, we delve into the complexities of this argument and its broader implications. 🧠💬

🌐 Mormon Influencers and Social Media: A Recruitment Tool? We investigate how the LDS Church leverages social media influencers, particularly family-oriented ones, to attract new recruits and promote its values, blurring the lines between faith and lifestyle branding. 📱🌍

⚔️ Fear Tactics and Cultural Influences in Radical Ideologies We analyze how fear tactics and cultural influences drive radical ideologies, drawing parallels with historical moral panics, including the Satanic Panic. 🕵️‍♀️📜

Join us in this deep dive into the intersection of faith, ideology, and societal change. Stay curious, stay critical, and keep tuning in! 🌟🔍

What are your thoughts on these dynamics and their impact on societal norms? Let's discuss! 🗨️

More resources in episode blog!!

🙏 Please help this podcast reach a larger audience! Leave a 5⭐️ review and share it with a friend. Thank you for listening! I’d love to hear from you—find me on Instagram @taste0ftruth⁠⁠⁠ or⁠⁠⁠ Pinterest! ⁠⁠