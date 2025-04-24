The Stress-Mitochondria Connection

Welcome back to Taste Test Thursdays! 🍽️✨

In today’s episode, we’re switching gears! After some deep dives into spirituality and behind-the-scenes explorations, we’re diving back into something near and dear to my heart—functional health. Get ready because this one’s a game-changer. We're going beyond the basics and exploring how awe—yes, that magical feeling you get when you’re totally mesmerized—can be a powerhouse for your body, activating the vagus nerve and even reducing inflammation.

It's time to get grounded, calm that nervous system, and focus on holistic wellness in ways you might not have considered before. Let's dig in!

You’re doing all the “right” things—eating “clean”, working out, drinking all the water—but your energy is tanked, your sleep is wonky, and your brain feels like it’s buffering. Sound familiar?

Let’s talk about your mitochondria-you may remember from school, “the powerhouse of the cell”, —and how stress, nutrient depletion, and hormonal rhythms might be quietly wrecking your energy production behind the scenes.

This blog is especially for women because our mitochondrial health is different. Our hormones, nervous systems, and even breathing patterns shift across our cycles—and that affects how well we convert food into fuel, handle stress, and recover.

Stress 101: Why It Drains Your Energy (and Your Minerals)

We’ve talked about this before on the podcast—stress is one of the key pillars of the 365 Easy Challenge we do every New Year. If you missed that episode, you can check that out here.

Let’s define stress—not just the “I have a deadline” kind, but any perceived threat to balance. That includes physical stress (illness, inflammation), psychological stress (grief, anxiety), and environmental stress (pollution, poor sleep). Even joyful events—like planning a wedding or starting a new job—count.

When you’re stressed, your body flips into survival mode:

Cortisol and adrenaline spike, signaling your body to release glucose for quick energy. Mitochondria ramp up ATP production to meet the energy demand. And here’s the kicker—magnesium gets burned through like wildfire.

Why? Because ATP—your cellular energy currency—has to bind with magnesium to be biologically active. No magnesium, no usable energy.

Magnesium: The Silent Hero You're Probably Missing

Most women are already deficient in magnesium before stress even enters the chat. Here’s why:

Soil depletion has stripped magnesium from our crops.

Highly processed diets are nearly magnesium-free.

Over-supplementing calcium without balancing magnesium throws off your mineral equilibrium.

Then add chronic stress, hormone fluctuations, blood sugar swings, and poor sleep—and your magnesium gets wiped out even faster.

Signs you might be low on magnesium:

PMS symptoms

Muscle cramps or tension

Brain fog

Fatigue that doesn’t improve with rest

Anxiety or irritability

To replenish effectively, you need more than just a basic supplement. You need the cofactors that help magnesium do its job.

The Power Trio: Magnesium, B Vitamins, and Taurine

These three work in sync to fuel your mitochondria and restore balance:

🧠 B Vitamins (especially B2 and B6)

These are essential for:

Converting food into ATP

Hormone metabolism

Nervous system regulation

B2 (Riboflavin) supports fat metabolism, while B6 (Pyridoxine) is a coenzyme in over 100 reactions, including the creation of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.

Food Sources:

B2: Beef liver, pastured eggs, grass-fed beef, almonds

B6: Chicken thighs, potatoes, spinach, bananas

💪 Taurine

This sulfur-containing amino acid:

Helps shuttle magnesium into cells

Regulates calcium balance in mitochondria

Supports heart, brain, and nervous system health

Food Sources:

Shellfish (mussels, clams)

Beef liver

Egg yolks

Salmon and tuna

🌿 Magnesium

Instead of just any magnesium, choose forms that match your needs:

Magnesium glycinate (for sleep, stress, anxiety)

Magnesium malate (for energy, sore muscles)

Topical magnesium (sprays or baths for digestion-sensitive folks)

Bonus: Pair with electrolytes (sodium + potassium) to retain magnesium and hydrate at the cellular level.

Products I use:

Trace Minerals Ionic Magnesium

Pure Magnesium Glycinate with Zinc - Maximum Strength Chelated Magnesium Supplement for Women and Men for Muscle Cramps and Sleep Support

Mitochondria & Hormones: Why Women Need a Different Strategy

Women’s mitochondria are influenced by monthly hormone rhythms. Estrogen supports mitochondrial health, but progesterone fluctuations, PMS, and even overtraining can wipe out your energy reserves.

Chronic stress hits women differently—it’s not just fatigue, but:

Cycle disruptions

Sleep issues

Brain fog and anxiety

Metabolic slowdowns

Learn more about how to support your metabolism with biofeedback here!

Here’s how to support mitochondria without going full biohacker (because let’s be real, cold plunges and 18-hour fasts are not it for most women).

1. Red Light Therapy: Gentle Mitochondrial Support

Forget the cold plunges—red light therapy (RLT) is a mitochondria-friendly tool that works with your biology, not against it.

Boosts ATP production by stimulating cytochrome c oxidase

Enhances collagen production (for mitochondrial membranes & skin)

Supports thyroid & HPA axis function

Best use:

Morning: Face/chest for 5–10 mins to boost circadian rhythm

Evening: Abdomen or lower back to support hormones and recovery

Post-workout: For muscle recovery without cortisol spikes

Red light therapy tools

2. CO₂ Training & Breathwork: Your Mitochondria’s Oxygen Hack

Women often breathe faster and shallower—especially during stress or the luteal phase. This blows off CO₂ too quickly, reducing oxygen delivery to cells (via the Bohr effect). The result? Less efficient mitochondria.

Try this:

Nasal breathing during workouts to reduce oxidative stress

Breath holds (Buteyko-style): Inhale → hold 5-10 seconds → slow exhale

Humming or chanting: Activates the vagus nerve and improves mitochondrial output

3. Strategic Fasting: Cycle-Aware, Not Cortisol-Crazy

Long fasts can mess with your hormones, especially progesterone. Instead of 16+ hour fasts, try:

12–14 hour overnight fasts (most supportive for women)

Eat within 60–90 mins of waking if stressed or fatigued

Carb cycling: More carbs during luteal phase, fewer during follicular

Mitochondria-friendly fast-mimicking foods:

Bone broth + electrolytes

Shilajit resin (rich in fulvic acid)

Ceylon cinnamon or berberine for blood sugar support

Product I use:

Black Earth Ultimate Trace Minerals 10x Strength, Fulvic Acid & Humic Acid

4. Cycle-Synced Movement: Energy In, Not Burnout Out

Overtraining is a fast-track to mitochondrial burnout. Instead, match your workouts to your hormonal rhythms:

Follicular (Days 1–14): Strength training, cardio—estrogen supports recovery

Ovulation: High Intensity Training, Power moves and heavier lifts—peak energy

Luteal (PMS week): Yoga, Pilates, walking, Zone 2 cardio—lower stress response

Menstrual: Deep rest, low intensity strength training if tolerated, stretching—mitochondria repair time

5. Mineral Hydration: Fuel Your Cells, Not Just Your Bladder

Plain water ≠ hydration. Your mitochondria thrive on structured, mineral-rich water. Think of it as “water with purpose.”

Try these upgrades:

Coconut water + pinch of sea salt (natural electrolyte mix)

Chia seeds, aloe, bone broth (sources of gel water)

Hydrogen-rich water to reduce oxidative stress

6. Nervous System Regulation: Mitochondria Listen to Your Mood

Your energy isn’t just about macros or movement—it’s about safety. We’ve explored this before in a previous episode linked below and it’s worth repeating: your body won’t use energy to thrive if it thinks you’re in danger.

When your nervous system is dysregulated—whether through prolonged stress, unresolved trauma, or even constant people-pleasing (fawning)—your mitochondria downshift. They stop optimizing for vitality and instead prioritize survival. Your body is like: “Why burn precious resources on digestion, hormone production, or creativity when it feels like I’m dodging threats?”

Enter: the vagus nerve.

The vagus nerve is the main communication line between your brain and body. It’s the star of your parasympathetic nervous system (your “rest and digest” mode) and plays a central role in regulating inflammation, heart rate variability, digestion, and emotional balance. A well-toned vagus nerve sends a clear signal: you’re safe now. And that signal? It gives your mitochondria permission to do what they do best—produce energy.

When the vagus nerve isn’t toned or responsive, your body stays in a loop of hyper-vigilance and energy conservation. Chronic fatigue, poor digestion, and hormonal dysregulation often follow.

So how do we activate and support the vagus nerve?

Gentle Tools to Signal Safety:

Somatic shaking, Qi Gong, or intuitive movement – helps release stored tension and resets the nervous system.

Weighted blankets – apply deep pressure that signals grounding and calm.

Humming, gargling, or laughter – stimulate vagal tone through the throat and vocal cords.

Cold exposure (even just a splash of cold water on the face) – can kickstart vagal activity.

Slow, deep breathing – especially exhalation-focused breathwork, sends a safety signal straight to your brainstem.

The Power of Awe: How Simple Moments Activate My Vagus Nerve and Calm My System

I’ll admit—traditional meditation has never quite worked for me. Sitting still and focusing on my breath feels forced, especially with a buzzing mind. But I’ve learned relaxation doesn’t have to come from structured sessions. Simple, spontaneous moments can activate my vagus nerve and help regulate my nervous system.

One of my favorite ways to ground myself is by spending time in the garden. The sights, sounds, and smells of nature instantly shift my state, especially when I feel a sense of awe—whether it’s a blooming flower or the song of birds.

My three poodles—Butternut, Hazelnut, and Cashew—also help. Their joyful energy creates a calming presence, as does my cat, Filbert, whose soft purring brings deep comfort. Whether it’s connecting with my pets, walking through nature, or even humming while doing the dishes, these small moments naturally regulate my nervous system without effort.

Simple Moments in the garden

Awe and the Vagus Nerve: The Science Behind It

The vagus nerve is like the body’s superhighway for calming the nervous system, and when we experience awe, it activates the parasympathetic nervous system. This is the branch of our nervous system that promotes a sense of safety and calm. One study (PMID 33981268) found that experiences of awe—like gazing at nature or being in the presence of something magnificent—can actually reduce levels of inflammatory cytokines. Chronic inflammation is often linked to stress, so by tapping into awe, we can indirectly manage the negative impact stress has on our bodies.

These aren’t just woo-woo tricks—they’re practical ways to remind your body that you’re safe, present, and no longer in the environment that once overwhelmed you. Because when your nervous system feels safe, your energy isn’t rationed. It’s released.

Final Thoughts: Gentle Power is Still Power

Mitochondria are more than ATP factories—they’re sensitive, adaptive, and intimately linked to your hormones, emotions, and lifestyle.

You don’t need harsh hacks. You need magnesium, taurine, B vitamins, rest, rhythm, and nourishment.

Your action steps:

✅ Eat nutrient-dense, mitochondria-supportive foods

✅ Hydrate with intention

✅ Sync movement with your cycle

✅ Choose red light over cold plunges

✅ Breathe slower, not harder

✅ Protect your nervous system like it's sacred—because it is

Let’s redefine resilience. Not as pushing harder, but as listening better.

📚 Resources & Citations

🔬 Mitochondria, Stress, and Energy

Picard & McEwen (2018) – Psychological stress and mitochondria: A systematic review.

Psychosomatic Medicine, 80(2)

→ A comprehensive look at how stress reshapes mitochondrial function and structure.

Manoli et al. (2007) – Mitochondria as key components of the stress response.

Trends in Endocrinology & Metabolism, 18(5)

→ Mitochondria are not just energy producers—they’re stress sensors.

⚡ Micronutrients & Mitochondrial Support

Gröber et al. (2015) – Magnesium in prevention and therapy.

Nutrients, 7(9)

→ Covers magnesium’s role in ATP production, stress buffering, and hormone regulation.

Kennedy (2016) – B vitamins and the brain: Mechanisms, dose, and efficacy.

Nutrients, 8(2)

→ Outlines how B vitamins impact brain function, fatigue, and energy metabolism.

Ripps & Shen (2012) – Taurine: A "very essential" amino acid.

Molecular Vision, 18

→ Taurine helps stabilize mitochondrial membranes and supports antioxidant defenses.

🌈 Cycle Syncing & Female Physiology

Sung et al. (2014) – Effects of follicular vs. luteal phase-based strength training.

Int. Journal of Sports Medicine, 35(8)

→ Women recover and perform differently depending on their cycle phase.

Stacy Sims, PhD – ROAR

→ A science-backed book on training and fueling for female physiology. Highly recommended for practitioners and curious minds alike.

🌞 Red Light Therapy (Photobiomodulation)

Hamblin (2017) – Mechanisms and applications of photobiomodulation.

AIMS Biophysics, 4(3)

→ Explains how red and near-infrared light increase mitochondrial efficiency and reduce inflammation.

💨 Breathwork & CO₂ Tolerance

Noble & Hochman (2019) – Hypocapnia-induced physiological stress.

Medical Hypotheses, 132

→ Breath patterns matter. Too much “deep breathing” can actually lower CO₂ and impair oxygen delivery.

💧 Hydration & Cellular Water

Kavouras (2019) – Assessment of hydration status in athletes.

European Journal of Sport Science, 19(2)

→ Explains how dehydration affects cellular function and fatigue.

🧘‍♀️ Nervous System, Hormones & Mitochondria

Morava & Kozicz (2013) – Mitochondria and the economy of stress (mal)adaptation.

Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, 37(4)

→ Chronic stress reshapes your mitochondria—and not in a good way.

Want more?

You can always check the footnotes of my articles or reach out for 1-on-1 guidance. Or, if you’re the type who nerds out on metabolic nuance and nervous system science, subscribe to my podcast or newsletter below.

Stay curious. Stay critical. Stay energized. 💡