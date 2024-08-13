The Role of Make-Believe in Religious Belief

Most conversations about religion get stuck in the same loop: Is it true? Is it false? Do you believe or not? Neil Van Leeuwen—philosopher, cognitive scientist, and author of Religion as Make-Believe—sidesteps all of that and goes straight for the foundation. Not the theology. The psychology.

Neil’s basic claim is surprisingly simple:

Religious credence behaves less like factual belief and more like make-believe.

Before you picture a room full of adults playing pretend with juice boxes and finger paint, hold up—he’s not saying religious people are “imagining” in the childish sense. He’s talking about the functional profile of imagination: how it behaves in the mind, how it resists evidence, how it anchors group identity, and why that makes it feel so immovable.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

The Cookie Cupboard Test

Neil illustrates the difference like this:

If you believe there are cookies in the cupboard and you open the door to find nothing—your belief evaporates. Basic updating. Common sense. The mental equivalent of changing the grocery store hours on your iPhone.

But imagination doesn’t do that.

You can imagine a hundred cookies even after staring into the empty jar. Nothing forces the imagining to stop.

Religious credence, he argues, works the same way.

You can rub its nose in contrary evidence—scientific, historical, moral—and it can sit there unchanged. Not because believers are irrational, but because credence isn’t built to track evidence. It’s built to track loyalty.

This is the part most of us raised in religious environments instantly recognize:

You’re not a “good Christian” if your beliefs shift every time a fossil record or moral contradiction pops up. You signal belonging by staying the course regardless of evidence.

Truth is optional.

Identity is mandatory.

Why Beliefs That “Guide Life” Don’t Always Guide Behavior

One of the spiciest insights in Neil’s work is how religious people behave around healing. We assume they see prayer as a literal alternative to medicine. But watch closely:

They pray for healing.

Then they go to the doctor.

When the treatment works, they credit the prayer.

So what’s prayer for?

Not as a medical intervention.

As a symbolic gesture of care and kinship—a sacred version of “You matter to me.”

This is why religious rituals look a lot like the superstitious habits athletes use. They’re not replacing the real work; they’re supplementing it with meaning.

Once you frame prayer as an identity-based, imaginative practice—rather than a factual belief about cause and effect—the behavior finally makes sense.

Groupish Beliefs vs. Mundane Beliefs

Neil draws a line between:

Mundane beliefs : the ones that help you survive reality. (“Oil your bike chain so it doesn’t screech down the street.”)

Groupish beliefs: the ones that tell you who your people are. (“We believe in God the Father Almighty…”)

Religious credence falls squarely into the “groupish” category.

In pluralistic societies, groupish beliefs become even more pronounced. With so many “thems” around, groups sharpen their symbolic edges. Beliefs stop being about truth and start being about membership, boundary-making, and shared stories.

It’s not about whether God literally did X, Y, or Z.

It’s about whether we say He did.

Sacred Props and Why Practical Solutions Get Ignored

This is where the book hits the third rail: sacred values.

Neil talks about how sacred objects (a King James Bible, a patch of land, unborn embryos, communion plates) function as props in a representational game of make-believe. Not props in a dismissive way—props in the same way a wedding ring functions symbolically, emotionally, socially.

Sacred props aren’t tools.

They’re signals.

And because they’re signals, believers often ignore practical policies that would actually achieve their stated aims.

Take pro-life evangelicals:

They say they want fewer abortions.

They feel deep sacred obligation toward embryos.

Yet they often reject policies (universal daycare, paid maternity leave, sex ed) that would meaningfully reduce abortions.

Why?

Because those policies don’t send the right group signals.

The allegiance itself is the point.

The embryo becomes a sacred symbol—an identity marker—not an actual policy problem to solve.

This is the kind of insight that unsettles people, because it reframes hypocrisy not as moral failure but as a feature of the symbolic game.

Why Deconstruction Hits Hard (and Why It Takes Time)

For people moving through deconstruction, Neil’s framework can be a relief.

It feels like naming the magician’s trick.

“Oh… that’s what was going on. That’s why nothing updated, no matter how much evidence I shoved at my faith.”

But cognitive clarity doesn’t erase emotional conditioning.

If you grew up with guilt, shame, fear, or self-negation woven into your spiritual life, those patterns don’t vanish just because your worldview changed. Neil emphasizes—both in his book and from his own experience—that the emotional echoes take longer to fade.

Understanding the symbolic, imaginative nature of religious credence can help you release the self-blame.

But healing the relational and emotional residue?

That’s slower work.

The Pushback: “But… but… but extremists!”

Neil gets two big critiques:

“But extremists take their beliefs literally!”

He argues that extremism still fits the model—groupish belief, sacred values, symbolic signaling—but with higher emotional arousal and narrower social reinforcement. The “Rational Pressure” argument

Some cultures expect religious claims to behave like factual claims. Others don’t. Why? Neil suggests this variation is ripe for future research.

We don’t all pretend in the same way.

We don’t all need to pretend in the same way.

Where This Research Could Go Next

Neil sees fertile ground in:

The overlap between religious credence and political conviction

(Politics as half-fact, half-sacred story. Honestly? Same energy.)

A new understanding of hypocrisy , not just as failed willpower but as a mismatch between symbolic performance and mundane action.

Cross-cultural variation in how much pressure religious people feel to make their beliefs “sound” evidential—even when they aren’t.

It’s the kind of framework that opens more questions than it closes, which is why the book sticks with you.

Why This Conversation Matters

For anyone unraveling their beliefs—or trying to understand the psychological mechanics underneath religion—Neil’s work provides language for experiences many of us had no words for.

The confusion.

The cognitive dissonance.

The refusal of certain beliefs to move, no matter how much contrary evidence arrived at the door.

It wasn’t stupidity.

It wasn’t stubbornness.

It was a different kind of mental attitude playing a different social role entirely.

That shift alone can feel healing.

If you haven’t listened to the episode yet, this is one worth sitting with.

It’s provocative without being cynical, skeptical without being dismissive, and illuminating in a way that makes your past make a little more sense.

